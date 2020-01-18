WB Animation Will Make a Mortal Kombat Movie, Release Slotted for First Half of 2020

Warner Bros. has announced via Hollywood Reporter a new animated Mortal Kombat movie is in the works and has a star-studded cast to voice the iconic characters.

The film will be called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and will be an animated film. The cast is solidly filled with many familiar voices from other animated films such as Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Batman: Return of the Caped Crusade. Here’s the voice cast (via Bloody Disgusting) includes:

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

as Johnny Cage Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

as Sonya Blade Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang

as Lui Kang Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi

as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi Steve Blum as Sub-Zero

as Sub-Zero Artt Butler as Shang Tsung

as Shang Tsung Darin De Paul as Quan Chi

as Quan Chi Robin Atkin Downes as Kano

as Kano David B. Mitchell as Raiden

as Raiden Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs

as Jax Briggs Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro

as Goro Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi

as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer

Ethan Spaulding will direct the film while the script will be penned by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans). The film is set to hit in the first half of 2020 with no exact release date confirmed at the moment. No trailer or footage of the movie has been released but, be sure to check back here at Gameranx as we will have you covered with all the latest news.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will hit theaters in the first half of 2020. Are you excited for this movie? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx.

Source: Hollywood Reporter