Netflix’s Dragon Quest: Your Story Movie Release Date Set for February

The animated Dragon Quest: Your Story movie has found its official release date in the West and its set in February.

More specifically, the highly anticipated movie is set to release for the streaming service Netflix on February, 13th 2020. Yes, next month Western viewers can finally get to check out the long-awaited re-release of the Japanese film. If you’re a Dragon Quest fan or a fan of animated movies, I would suggest putting the movie on your list so it reminds you on February 13th to watch it!

There’s no new trailer for the movie here in the West, but if you want to check out how the animation looks, you can check out the Japanese trailer for the movie down below:

The official summary for Dragon Quest: Your Story:

“Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.”

In related movie news, yet another animated-game centered movie on Netflix that gamers will love to check out! That movie is the Ni No Kuni anime movie, based on the epic RPG franchise of the same name. Netflix’s Ni No Kuni is now available on the streaming service in the US. Check out the full article talking about the Ni No Kuni the movie right here!

Dragon Quest: Your Story is set to release for Netflix on February 13th. Are you excited to check out the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Netflix via DualShockers