Funko Unveils The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt POP! Vinyl Game Moments

Funko has unveiled a brand new POP! Vinyl figure to join the collection of figures for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Check it out down below:

The new figure has been unveiled by Comic Book and it provides a “Game Moments” in which our Witcher, Geralt is squaring off against a Leshen. The figure will be exclusive to Gamestop and will retail for somewhere between $25-$30. Detailing on both of the characters seems to be very clean and has a pretty solid design. Funko really outdid themselves with this one and we have a feeling it will be a big hit among fans of the series and collectors alike.

The Witcher series has been on a roll over the past months as the Netflix show received positive feedback from the community claiming the show perfectly captures the aesthetic of the video games. Some fans are going as far as saying Henry Cavill who plays the titular character, was born for this role. Whether that be true or not, it’s nice to see the positive feedback and fans just enjoy the show and appreciate the hard work the makers put into it.

Pre-orders for this figure will be available later this week, so be sure to keep your eye on the Gamestop website to secure your very own figure.

Source: Comic Book