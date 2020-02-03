EA Releases New Battlefield V: Into the Jungle Trailer Showcasing Misaki Yamashiro

EA has released yet another trailer for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter, Battlefield V.

The trailer is centered around the upcoming new Into the Jungle expansion as it is set to be bringing a slew of new missions, maps, and more. Today’s trailer is more cinematic than anything else as is showcases Misaki Yamashiro in action. Judging from the epic cinematic, players should expect to see landscapes like this in the upcoming expansion.

Misaki Yamashiro is the latest elitce character to join the ensemble cast of BFV characters. You will be able to add her to your list of playable characters, once reaching level 40. There is no gameplay, but we get a good sense that Misaki Yamashiro is truly going to be an epic character!

Check out the latest trailer for Battlefield V down below:

Battlefield V: Into the Jungle is set to arrive on February 6 and will bring a slew of new content including a new map, weapons, elites, chapter rewards, and gadgets. Into the Jungle’s new map will continue the fight onto Solomon Islands as US forces and Japanese forces collide. The map seems to bring a unique space with close-quarter combat. Learn more about the Into the Jungle expansion right here!

Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will arrive on all platforms on February 6, 2020. What are your thoughts on this new content? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx right here for the latest gaming news.

Source: YouTube