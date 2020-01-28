Battlefield V Gets New Map, Weapons, and New Gadgets With Chapter 6: Into the Jungle, Watch Overview Trailer Here

EA and DICE have spilled the beans on the newest chapter for Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle and gave fans a pretty extensive look at the new content.

Check out the Battlefield V Into the Jungle overview trailer down below:

Battlefield V: Into the Jungle is set to arrive on February 6 and will bring a slew of new content including a new map, weapons, elites, chapter rewards, and gadgets. Into the Jungle’s new map will continue the fight onto Solomon Islands as US forces and Japanese forces collide. The map seems to bring a unique space with close-quarter combat. Here’s the official description from DICE:

“We’ve designed Solomon Islands for intimate jungle infantry combat combined with land and sea vehicle warfare. You’ll notice how a mode like Breakthrough shines when played on this map. Defenders can stay hidden and use the terrain to hold the line, but attackers will have several options: flanking, sending in infantry, or utilizing landing boats for a frontal assault.”

Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will bring a slew of new content to players who enjoy the multiplayer. New content will include new rewards exclusive to weekly challenges. Three new elite characters will also be added to the game which is admittedly always changes up the scene of the multiplayer.

Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will arrive on all platforms on February 6, 2020. What are your thoughts on this new content? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx right here for the latest gaming news.

Source: EA Blog Youtube Overview Trailer