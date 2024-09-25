Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Get Infinite Molotov Cocktails

Defeat Paul to earn an infinite supply of molotovs.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster keeps all the weird details and easy-to-miss unlockables from the original game — and one of the weapons we missed 16 years ago was the Molotov Cocktail. The only way to earn these explosive throwables is by saving a psychopath. Not all the psycho optional bosses have to die. There’s one you can rescue and return to the Security Room, but you’ll have to move fast if you want to bring this nerd back to his senses.

This is one of the most fun secrets in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. It isn’t nearly as useful as it sounds, even if throwing around fire bottles for the last day at Willamette is too fun to pass up. For more DRDR guides, check out how to defeat the Prisoners, best Skill Book locations, how to unlock the maintenance tunnel, how to level up fast and where to find the best weapons early.

How To Unlock Infinite Molotov Cocktails

After defeating Paul, he’ll slowly burn. Take a picture while you can!

To earn an infinite supply of explosive fire bottles, you’ll need to follow a very specific series of steps. First, you’ll need to defeat an optional psychopath boss on Day 3. Instead of letting this boss die, save him and he’ll eventually reward you with Molotov Cocktails. You can’t use them for long, but this is one tiny feature that’s really easy to miss.

Unlockable Molotov Cocktails :

: Wait until Day 3 early morning to get a call from Otis about a man in Wonderland Park in a women’s clothing store.

early morning to get a call from Otis about a man in in a women’s clothing store. Go to Wonderland Park and check the Casual Gals store on the first floor.

and check the store on the first floor. Fight Paul the Arsonist — he throws Molotov cocktails. Defeat him and you’ll initiate a cutscene where he drops a Molotov on himself.

— he throws Molotov cocktails. Defeat him and you’ll initiate a cutscene where he drops a Molotov on himself. While he’s burning, grab the nearby Fire Extinguisher weapon and use the normal attack [Square / X] to extinguish the fire. You can save him before he completely burns to death.

While he’s burning, there’s also a 10,000 PP photo opportunity. Snap a shot!

Use the Fire Extinguisher in the room to save Paul.

Remember that you’ll need to perform a normal attack with the Fire Extinguisher. Don’t aim or you’ll throw the entire bottle. After putting out the fire, talk to Paul and he’ll agree to join you. Also talk to the two hostages in the side-room in the same store to escort them back to the Security Room.

Wait until Day 3 (21st) after 5PM and leave the Security Room. Otis will call you and tell you that Paul has a gift for you. Return to the Security Room and talk to Paul to get a infinite Molotov Cocktails.

This Molotov Cocktail is an explosive projectile — he’ll give you as many as you can carry for the rest of the game while he’s in the Security Room. You don’t have a lot of time to collect these, and you can only carry one Molotov Cocktail per item slot, but they’re very powerful explosive weapons. One throw will burn an entire group of undead — too bad you won’t be able to use it on the soldiers that invade before the very end of your 72-Hour Mode run.