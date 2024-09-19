Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: Best Weapons To Get Early

Survive the outbreak with the best weapons you can get fast in DRDR.

Some of the best weapons in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster are available right at the start of the game — you just need to know where to look. Katana Swords, submachineguns and more are waiting to be collected, and weapons always respawn so you can get as many as you need whenever you travel through the mall. You can even get the best weapon in the game very quickly if you know what to do.

The best weapons are the Small Chainsaws dropped by Adam, a boss you can encounter in Wonderland Plaza on the first morning of the 72-Hour Mode run. Defeating him drops the Small Chainsaws, which are incredibly powerful, and if you get more skill books you can boost the duration so much that they can be used much longer. These chainsaws can carry you through the rest of the game. Here’s how to get the Small Chainsaws and more of the best early weapons.

Best Weapons To Get Early

The best weapons in Dead Rising cut through zombies easily or dead high damage to boss enemies — often they’re found in specific locations like Gun Stores or Cutlery (Sword) Stores, but reaching those locations is very inconvenient. These are the locations that are both easier to reach and a great spot to stop whenever you’re making early runs.

Katana

Found easily in Paradise Plaza. Go to the second floor and check Colombian Roastmasters. The katana is on the awning you can reach by jumping over the ledge facing the main plaza.

Handgun

These are commonly dropped from Cop Zombies, but you can find a guaranteed handgun in the water to the left of the gate leading to Leisure Park in Paradise Plaza. Look in the shallow water to spot this easy-to-get handgun.

Submachine Gun

Collect an easy Submachine Gun from the Underground Warehouse in the Maintenance Tunnels. Check the southeast corner. It respawns whenever you enter the tunnels. This is the same room where you can collect the Maintenance Tunnels Key, so it’s worth visiting early.

Shotgun & Sniper Rifle

An infinite supply of firearms can be found in the Northern Plaza. Go to the Huntin’ Shack to confront a psychopath boss with a gun — to defeat him easily, stock up on healing from Seon’s Food & Stuff and get a sword from Ripper’s Blades. Once the psycho is defeated you can freely return to this store for weapons.

Small Chainsaw [BEST WEAPON]

The best weapon in the game, the Small Chainsaw can carry you through the rest of Dead Rising once you’ve earned them. Get the Small Chainsaw by defeating Adam the Clown — a Psychopath Boss found in Wonderland Plaza. Otis will call you about an out-of-control ride at 9:00 PM on Day 1. Go to Wonderland Plaza and user the Space Rider rollercoaster terminal to make Adam appear. Defeat him and he’ll drop two of the Small Chainsaws.

Adam Tips: Collect healing items from Seon’s Grocery Store and stock up on weapons before going in. Get Shotguns from the Huntin’ Shack in Northern Plaza or the SMG from the Underground Warehouse in the Maintenance Tunnels to make this fight easier. The boss drops two Small Chainsaws on the ground at the Space Rider rollercoaster.

Durability Buffs : To improve durability and use the Small Chainsaw for a very long time, get these two skill books:

: To improve durability and use the Small Chainsaw for a very long time, get these two skill books: Criminal Biography : Found in the Sir Book-a-lot in Wonderland Plaza 2F .

: Found in the in . Engineering 1: Found in Bachman’s Bookporium bookstore in Paradise Plaza 1F.

Carry both skill books to increase your Small Chainsaw durability by a huge amount. You can now use these for a very, very long time before they break. They’re also some of the most powerful weapons in the game. Use these and keep returning for more to make the rest of the game a breeze.