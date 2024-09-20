Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Beat The Prisoners

Your reward for defeating the Prisoners.

One of the most memorable (and obnoxiously evil) mini bosses in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster are the Prisoners. This trio of murderous inmates have stolen a military vehicle and they’re joyriding circles around the park in the center of Willamette mall. They’re armed with a heavy machine gun which they’ll use to harass Frank West whenever he enters the park — and that makes saving civilians so much harder. To make the park safe, you’ll need to take them down. Here’s a few tips to doing that as safely as possible.

How To Beat The Prisoners | Boss Guide

The Prisoners are a gang of escaped inmates that have commandeered a military vehicle with a heavy machine gun on the back — they’re joyriding in Leisure Park and appear very early in your run. After night falls, they’ll appear and attack a pair of civilians. They won’t leave for the rest of your 72-Hour Mode run. They’re a constant problem and defeating them isn’t easy with your starting equipment.

To take down these annoying enemies, you’ll want to get prepared.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

What You’ll Need :

: Get the Katana in Paradise Plaza . You can grab it from the awning by jumping the ledge in Colombian Roastmasters on the second floor.

in . You can grab it from the awning by jumping the ledge in on the second floor. Get the Edged Weapon Skill Book to increase durability. It’s found in Wonderland Plaza 2F in the Sir Book-A-Lot store. This triples the durability for this weapon.

to increase durability. It’s found in Wonderland Plaza 2F in the store. This triples the durability for this weapon. Get an SMG from the Underground Warehouse in the Maintenance Tunnels. You can access the underground through the Public Parking area in the northeast of Leisure Park. The warehouse is in the center and the SMG is in the back-left corner.

You’ll also want to grab a handgun from the cops to the left of the Paradise Plaza gate leading to Leisure Park. Grab Orange Juice healing items from the Colombian Roastmasters. When you’re ready, it’s time to take the Prisoners down.

Prisoners Psycho Boss

The Prisoners drive a jeep around Leisure Park and hound you with their heavy machine gun. Getting close is tricky but they take high damage from melee weapons like the Katana.

To deal high damage, sprint into the clusters of trees in the center of the park and run far back to lure the jeep toward you, using the trees as cover.

Eventually they’ll get in close and try to run you down. Dodge and weave until the vehicle bumps into a tree. While the AI is smart enough to avoid it, they will eventually crash and get stuck on a tree.

When they’re stuck, run in (dodging to avoid the heavy machinegun) and attack the driver. A few swings can kill the driver — forcing the passenger to switch seats. While they’re switching, attack them too.

You may need to do this two or three times to take them down. If you’re quick, you can even take out the gunner first. If you do, you can grab the Heavy Machine Gun weapon directly from the back of the jeep and start shooting. This powerful gun can quickly defeat the remaining prisoners.

When they’re low on health, you can also use your Handgun or SMG to finish off the prisoners. Stay back and stick to the cover of trees so you can avoid a barrage of bullets.

Defeating the prisoners gives you a permanent car that spawns in Leisure Park and the Heavy Machine Gun that appears in the back. This is very useful for clearing zombies that cluster around the gates to connecting areas in the park. You can also drive the car around to quickly get around — while the prisoners are (probably) meant to stay dead, we have experienced issues where they’ve respawned even after earning the trophy to take them down.