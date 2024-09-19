Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Level Up Fast | PP Farming

Leveling up is one of the best things you can do to make reaching the end of your journey in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster a little bit easier. At the start of the game, you’ll have limited health and limited inventory slots, but as you level up, you’ll become stronger, faster and have way more slots for your favorite weapons. Extra health blocks are basically required to fight some of the bigger bosses in Willamette Mall, and your level carries over between runs. If you get a bad ending, you can start a second run with all your levels intact.

Here’s how to start a new game and start gaining easy levels. Once you’ve gained, you can restart from the beginning with an early advantage.

How To Level Up Fast

There are skill books you can use to level up even faster — in the starting area of Paradise Plaza, search the bookstores for useful books. One of them contains a Skill Book you’ll want to carry while playing through the main game.

+25% PP Skill Book :

: Go to Bachman’s Bookporium in Paradise Plaza 1F and collect the Horror Novel 2 Skill Book. While holding this, you’ll earn +25% PP from defeating zombies.

This book is very useful for normal gameplay. You can reach Level 40 just by rescuing civilians, looking for PP symbols on the environment and taking pictures, or by defeating Psycho bosses. Finishing cases will also reward you with PP. Completing a normal A Rank run will get you to level 40 relatively quickly, but if you want an early boost and then reset with a higher level, you can follow this alternate PP farming method.

How To Farm PP

Go to Leisure Park and check the northwest corner for a path to “Public Parking” — there’s a red convertible sports car in the parking lot here. Take it and drive to the open gate leading down into the Maintenance Tunnels area of the map.

To earn lots of PP, start running down as many zombies as possible in your car. To earn maximum PP, we’re going to follow a route to two different cars in the underground map. You’ll know you can drive a vehicle if the headlights are on.

Look in the northwest (under Seon’s Food & Stuff Grocery Store in North Plaza) and in the east (under Paradise Plaza) to find two additional car spawns. Drive your red convertible south, the west and north to reach the first additional vehicle while wiping out zombies.

Once you get the vehicle under the grocery store, go back south, east and north to wipe out even more, collecting the vehicle underneath Paradise Plaza. Once your next vehicle is smoking, go back out through the Public Parking gate — going through a loading screen will reset the red convertible in the exterior parking lot.

Collect the red convertible, then drive back down and repeat. Aim for explosive canisters to defeat even more zombies — we’re aiming for the zombie kills bonus. For every threshold you reach you’ll earn bonus PP. By reaching milestones in zombie kills, you’ll level up ridiculously quickly especially early in the game.

And because we’re using vehicles, you’re safe and basically can’t be killed unless your vehicle breaks early — if that happens, always try to have a few Queen Bees in your inventory to wipe out crowds of zombies and escape to the next car location. Remember, cars will respawn when you go through a loading screen.