Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Unlock The Maintenance Tunnel

Early in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you’ll encounter locked doors to the Maintenance Tunnel. There are six doors all over the Willamette Mall, and you’ll see that they’re locked on the map. The game never tells you exactly where to find the key to these doors — you’ll have to find it yourself, and the mall is a very big location. Technically you never need to unlock the Maintenance Tunnels, but they give you access to the streets beneath Willamette with two bonus vehicles you can use to easily zip around the map. The tunnels are the closest thing to fast-travel, and you can unlock them almost immediately at the start of the game.

Where To Find Maintenance Tunnel Key

The key to the Maintenance Tunnel is in the Underground Warehouse on this ladder.

The Maintenance Tunnels is an early way to travel all over the mall without having to walk through Leisure Park. There are vehicles located in the Maintenance Tunnels that make travel easier and safer for rescuing — and you can earn insane zombie kill counts while driving through crowds of undead in the underground.

To easily access the Maintenance Tunnels and use the six doors, you’ll need the Maintenance Tunnel Key. Here’s how to get it.

The Underground Warehouse is right in the center of floor B1F.

Maintenance Tunnel Key Location :

: At the start of the game, leave Paradise Plaza and travel to Leisure Park. Go to the northwest to find a passage marked “Public Parking” — this path is swarming with zombies, so bring healing items with you from Colombian Roastmasters before attempting to go through.

Reach the parking lot and use the red convertible sports car to drive into the open Maintenance Tunnel ramp. Drive toward the yellow caution gate arm to enter the underground.

In the Maintenance Tunnels, Otis will call you. He lost his keys somewhere in the underground. Go to the center of the tunnels and look for an area called the Underground Warehouse on the map. Drive to this room.

Reach the Underground Warehouse and check the back-right corner. Collect the Maintenance Tunnel Keys and you’ll be able to permanently use the Maintenance Tunnel doors for the rest of your current run.

The most important location in the Maintenance Tunnel are the pair of vehicles — one truck is located beneath Seon’s Food & Stuff (Northern Plaza) and a white sedan is under Paradise Plaza. You can now use the maintenance door in Paradise Plaza and quickly drive to any of the other areas in the game. No need to slowly run through swarms of undead.

The tunnels are also the easiest way to get a giant, giant number of zombie kills. If you want to get the Zombie Genocider reward in Dead Rising, your best chance is by running down the endless hordes of zombies in the tunnels, driving to each of the car locations, leaving and respawning, then going back down for another spin.