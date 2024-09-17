Astro Bot: All God of War Raven Locations

ASTRO BOT_20240917160436

Kratos needs your help — if you want to poke Odin’s eye, you’ll need to destroy all 8 Ravens in Astro Bot. In one of our favorite levels, you’ll get control of Kratos’s powerful Leviathan Axe. You can throw it to smash enemies or freeze objects to solve puzzles. And breaking all the Ravens — which are pretty well hidden — will unlock the “Eyes of the All-Father‘ trophy. Here’s how to earn it.

Let’s take out those ravens. For more Astro Bot fun, check out how to get all the puzzle pieces and artifact locations in Astro’s Playroom — that’s the tiny version of this game included with every PS5. Check out how to get them all in Memory Meadow, SSD Speedway, Cooling Springs and GPU Jungle.

Eyes of the All-Father Trophy Guide

To earn the ‘Eyes of the All-Father’ trophy, you’ll need to find hidden ravens in the Bot of War level in the Tentacle System. This level is based on God of War: Ragnarok — those glowing green ravens are the personal spies of Odin the All-Father. Odin is the main antagonist of the game and can see through the eyes of his birds — so let’s pluck them all out.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160417

Raven #1: Right at the start of the level, while flying your little ship, turn it sideways and aim for the raven on the craggy rock before landing. If you turn your ship so the wing hits the ground of the rock, you’ll hit the raven.

With the first raven out of the way, it’s time to meet Kratos.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160515

Raven #2: After acquiring the Leviathan Axe — that’s Kratos’s big axe — you’ll be able to use it to defeat enemies. In the next room, climb onto the big yellow bot head to the left. At the top, look left again for a wooden walkway on the cliff face.

The first Raven is on the wooden platform behind the yellow robot head. It’s near the first bot rescue.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160559

Raven #3: Continue to the next checkpoint. There’s a large entrance covered in ruins ahead after walking the tightrope. Go right to the island with the turtle bot with a tree on its back.

You’ll need to throw your axe to hit this raven. It’s slightly out of reach. It’s in the ruins near the turtle bot.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160614

Raven #4: To the left of the entrance (instead of the right) you’ll find a raven on the cliff ledge. This one is easy to spot. You can’t miss it.

After breaking this raven, continue left to find another.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160646

Raven #5: Keep going left past the previous raven to a small patch of water. Smash the ice and pull the wires to summon a giant horn. Blow it to make the Bot World Serpent appear. Jump on his head and turn right toward the area you just left. There’s a raven on a high ledge here.

This raven can be spotted right after jumping on the World Serpent’s head. He’s very easy to miss.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160709

Raven #6: Follow the main path by entering the big wooden doorway. To the left of the enemy throwing a ball-and-chain, there’s a visible raven on the ice wall. Stand near the checkpoint to hit it.

Another easy one. The next is on the opposite side of the same door we passed through.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160816

Raven #7: To the right of the same door, smash the ice and bounce up to find multiple walls of ice. Smash through them all with the axe and you’ll reach a hidden area with a tree covered in feathers. Get close to the tree and a raven will fly out to the right.

Defeating this raven will also rescue an astro bot.

ASTRO BOT_20240917160925

Raven #8: The last raven is easy to miss. After solving the puzzle by freezing the gear to create stairs, defeat the enemies in the snow field. Throw the log to hit the ice-covered t-shaped thing in the distance, then approach the checkpoint. Before climbing the big fallen thing, look behind it and around the corner. There’s one last raven.

And that’s all 8 ravens. Destroy all 8 to unlock the ‘Eyes of the All-Father‘ trophy and inch one step closer to 100% completion.