Across the many different regions and settlements you visit in Star Wars Outlaws, you will constantly be coming across Treasure Chests that contain massive rewards inside. From Gear to Cosmetics to collectibles, these chests can provide you with so many exclusive rewards. Tracking them all down, however, can be an undertaking. Here, we are going to focus on Jaunta’s Hope, a small port settlement on the far west side of the Toshara map. This guide will show players how to find all of the Jaunta’s Hope Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws.

All Jaunta’s Hope Treasure Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Jaunta’s Hope has 4 Treasures that can be discovered and can be collected in any order. While there is one Treasure Chest that can just be found and opened, most of the Treasures in this small town require you to either have special equipment or complete an Intel Chain to gain access to the Chest as a reward. Here is a full breakdown of how to find all 4 of Jaunta’s Hope’s Treasure locations.

Rimona’s Stash – 6x Robuma Leather Crafting Material

The first Treasure location is technically just outside the town limits. Go to the landing pad that is in the south part of the town. This is where Waka will take the Trailblazer during the “New Tricks” Story Quest and is the first platform the spaceship will be stationed on. Go under the landing pad. This is where you will find the Treasure Chest.

Saya’s Stash – Datapad Vehicle Trinket

Saya’s Stash can only be accessed by helping a sad Astromech outside the door of a building across from the Speeder Mechanic near the center of Jaunta’s Hope. Talking to the Astromech, you will learn that he needs a Motivation Actuator. This will start the appropriately named “Motivation Actuator” Intel Chain. Go to the Scavenger Merchant on the other side of the building to the southwest and you will be able to purchase a Motivation Actuator for 150 Credits.

Return to the Astromech and give them the Motivation Actuator to resolve the Intel Chain of the same name. The Astromech will turn around and enter the nearby building. Follow the friendly droid inside and you will find this Treasure in the building’s living area next to a couch. Inside the Chest is the Datapad Vehicle Trinket.

Zorma’s Stash – 4x Baradium-357 Canister Valuable

Go to the northern part of Juanta’s Hope right behind Daruda Diner. There is a bench that can be sat on which will allow you to eavesdrop on a pair of smugglers at a table above you. The duo will discuss a chest that they hid on a nearby rooftop. This will begin the “Rooftop Stash” Intel Chain.

Stand up from the bench and face southeast, take the first turn on the left, and go to the other side of the building on your left. There is a ladder that can be used to reach the roof. The Treasure Chest for Zorma’s Stash will be found here.

Lo’no’s Stash – Amberwoven Carpet Speeder Trophy

Go back to where you met the Astromech and go to the other side of the building from the door that you entered to find Saya’s Stash. There is a Data Port that you can splice to drop down a ladder. You will need the Slicer Kit to hack this. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Slicing Kit here. When you succeed in your hack, the ladder will drop down and you will find the Treasure on the roof. Inside is the Amberwoven Carpet Speeder Trophy.

You can now find all 4 Jaunta’s Hope Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.