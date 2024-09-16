The Southern Falls region of Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws is home to many Treasure Chest collectibles for players to discover. Consisting of materials for crafting and some of the most exclusive cosmetics and collectibles, all players will want to know how to track down each one of the chests and expand their arsenal of treasures and trinkets. This guide will show players how to find all Southern Falls Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws.

All Southern Falls Treasure Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

The Southern Falls region of Toshara has a total of 10 Treasure Chests for players to discover. The rewards found can be some of the many different collectibles such as Speeder Trophies, Trinkets, Nix Treasures, and Gear Items. Some other items that can be earned from these chests also include Key Items, Crafting Materials, sellable Valuables, and Credits. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all 10 Treasures Chests in Southern Falls.

Gotà Cave – Scout III Vehicle Trinket

Along the southern edge of the Toshara map is a hole in the cliffside that acts as an entrance into a cave. Drop down to the water below and squeeze through a small passage to find a hidden room with some supplies as well as this Treasure Chest. Inside this chest is the Scout III Vehicle Trinket which you can hang from the handle of your Speeder or Spaceship.

Traveler’s Crossing – Yellow Scarf Nix Accessory

Go to the southwest of the bottom of the river that runs through Southern Falls to find a small rock formation you can climb into the center of. Approach from the west and you will find a small wall that can be vaulted onto. Follow the path into the heart of this formation and the Treasure Chest will be found sitting in a flower bed. Inside the chest is a Yellow Scarf that can be put on Nix to give your fluffy companion a new look.

Tree Nest – Droid Eye Nix Treasure

Go to the center of this triangular landmass between the two streams mentioned above. This is where to find a small mountain with a large tree atop it. Nix will lead you down a path that will require you to climb rock walls, swing across gaps, and shimmy across wooden boards. At the very top of this mountain, you will find a pile of dirt that can be dug up at the northeastern cliff. This is where you will find the Droid Eye Nix Treasure collectible.

Kasùda’s Pit – Valuables, Materials, Credits

Travel up the river to the point where it splits into two separate streams. Right at the point where the stream separates is a small piece of land that leads down into a hole. Use the grapple hook to safely descend into the hole and find the Treasure Chest.

Imperial Forward Base #1 – Scout Trooper Helmet Speeder Trophy

In the eastern part of the Southern Falls region is an Imperial Forward Base in the heart of Imperial Territory. This is a heavily defended base that will require some stealth to get past the overwhelming forces stationed here. There are a few different ways to get in with our personal favorite being found at the northeast corner of the base. Go up a few small climbable rock walls to reach a branch that can be swung on with a grappling hook. This leads to a small cave with a vent in it. Crawl through the vent to get inside the base.

Once through the vent, you will see a staircase to the southwest that leads to a metal walkway. This is in an area to the left of the base’s main entrance. Don’t go up the stairs but instead go under the walkway to find this Treasure Chest. Inside this chest is the Scout Trooper Helmet Speed Trophy which will allow you to display the impressive headwear from the side of your bike.

Imperial Forward Base #2 – Valuables, Materials, Credits

The next Treasure found in the Imperial Forward Base is on the landing pad at the south end of the base. Head to the top of the wall that makes up the base’s perimeter and go around the wall until you reach the landing pad. This Treasure chest is at the center of the landing zone.

Imperial Forward Base #3 – Blaster Recirculator Material and Sentinel Blaster Coating

From the landing pad, go into the building to the east. Go to the first floor and hack into a terminal to unlock an elevator that leads to the central control room of the entire base. Hack the terminal to the right of the window that overlooks the entire base and select the “Transfer Data” option to get the code to the Imperial Vault.

The base’s Vault is found at the southwest corner of the facility and can now be accessed with the code. Head into the base to find this Treasure Chest and both a Blaster Recirculator Material which is used for upgrading your gun and the Sentinel Blaster Coating weapon skin.

Imperial Outpost 31 – Valuables, Materials, Credits

Head northwest from the Imperial base and look for another point at which the river splits with this one being further north than the one we mentioned before. Near this fork in the river is an Imperial Outpost guarded by several Stormtroopers. Use the ladder on the tower to get to the top of the structure and find this Treasure Chest.

Smuggler Cache 71 – Valuables, Materials, Credits

Head west from the Imperial Forward Base and right before hitting the river, there is an orange rock that functions as a ramp to jump across a gap to a small plateau. This area can’t be reached with a normal Speeder and requires the Speed Boost upgrade to cross the gap. The Speeder Boost upgrade is unlocked by completing the The Mechanic” Expert Quest on Toshara. Gameranx has a full guide on completing this mission and acquiring the Speeder Boost upgrade here.

Boost while going across the rock to land on the isolated plateau. At the west cliff is Smuggler Cache 71 buried in the dirt. If you have found one of Jet Kondo’s Legacy quests, your Holotracker will flash blue when you face the Cache, so use that to help you find this chest and other caches hidden across the galaxy.

Smuggler Cache 86 – Valuables, Materials, Credits

Go to the river directly south of the Imperial Forward Base and follow it all the way to its end. At the waterfall that makes up the southeast edge of the Toshara map is Smuggler Cache 86 buried in a small area of dirt that overlooks the falls.

You can now find all 10 Treasure locations found across Toshara’s Southern Falls region in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.