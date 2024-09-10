Toshara is the first planet that you will visit (or crash onto) in Star Wars Outlaws and there are a lot of secrets to uncover. One of these types of secrets is known as Treasures Chests with each region of the planet tracking how many Treasures can be discovered within a given area. One of the first areas you will likely explore is just beyond the limits of Mirogana City which is the first major area you will visit on this new planet. The area outside the city, known as Mirogana Valley, has several Treasures that you will want to make sure you get your hands on. This guide will show players how to find all 6 Mirogana Valley Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws.

All Mirogana Valley Treasure Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Mirogana Valley includes the small settlement brought on the outskirts of Mirogana City as well as the wide field across a small bridge that leads out of this settlement. In this region, there are 6 Treasure Chests which can include Credits, Cosmetics, Crafting Materials, and Valuables that you can sell for Credits. Most of these Treasures only require you to track down their location but there are a few that require certain tools to access which we will cover when we get to those specific Treasures. Here is a full breakdown of how to find all 6 Treasure locations in Mirogana Valley.

Liar’s Rest – Lucky Dice Nix Treasure

This Nix Treasure is found in the small town outside the Mirogana. Take the southern bridge into town and stop at a small staircase on the left side of the road. Go through this small area known as Liar’s Rest and follow Nix across a gap by swinging with your grappling hook. On the other side, you will need to climb along the walls until you reach another landing overlooking the northern bridge. Buried in the dirt of the cliffside is where you will find the Lucky Dice Nix Treasure.

Dabàh Power Station – Commander Speeder Paint Job

Follow the road that leads out from the southern bridge and keep going southeast. Eventually, you will come across the Dabàh Power Station along the side of the road. This power station consists of two buildings. Go to the back of the southern building and you will see a balcony with a retracted ladder attached to it. Send Nix to press the button up on the balcony to send the ladder down. You will find the Treasure Chest with the Commander Speeder Paint Job at the top of the ladder.

Abandoned Cantina – Scout IV Vehicle Trinket

There are two more Treasure Chests very close to the previous entry. These are found either in or just outside the mountain directly to the east of the power station. Starting with the one outside the mountain, you will be able to find a rundown Abandoned Cantina at the base of the mountain to the southwest. The front door is powered down, so the only way to get into the building is to use an Ion shot from your blaster on the generator to the right of the door. The Ion shot is unlocked at the start of the “New Tricks” Story Quest by buying the Ion Casing from an armorer vendor in Mirogana City.

Once inside the old cantina, you can send Nix through a hole in the wall on the left end of the building to power the bar’s interior. This gives you access to the door on the right side of the cantina. The cantina’s Treasure is behind this door and has the Scout IV Vehicle Trinket. You can leave the cantina by once again shooting the generator with an Ion shot.

Bosan Mound – Gemstones Valuable

Climb into the center of the Bosan mound area just above the cantina and defeat the Varaki monster found within its lair. You will find a Treasure Chest with a Gemstone item inside, which can be sold at any vendor for Credits.

Smuggler Cache 54 – 10x MG-2 Power Exceeder, 5x Actuating Module, and Credits

Go all the way to the north end of the Mirogana Valley region and search along the deadly cliffside. Smuggler Cache 54 will be found buried on the ground along this drop. If you have found one of Jet Tando’s Vaults, you will be able to know when you are getting close to a cache since your holotracker will begin to flash blue. Inside the chest are several MG-2 Power Exceeders and Actuating Modules, both of which are used for crafting upgrades, as well as a large sum of Credits.

Dusty Sinkhole – Red Keffi Speeder Paint Job

Go to the south of the Smuggler Cache that was just opened and look for a hole in the ground which you can descend with your grappling hook. At the bottom of the hole, you will find some loot but no Treasure Chest. That is because you will need to progress to a specific point in the story to get an item to reveal a secret area.

You will see a wall in the hole that has some orange moss growing from it. You can destroy this wall by shooting it with a Bolt shot from your Blaster. You can find a full guide on how to destroy walls here but the short version is that you will need to get to the point in the story where you are able to travel to another planet that isn’t Toshara and complete the first Story Quest on that planet. You will then be given the Upgrade Component to get the Bolt configuration. Return to the Dusty Sinkhole and then fire a charged shot to create an entrance. Behind this wall is a Treasure Chest with the Red Keffi Speeder Paint Job found inside.

You can now find all 6 Treasure locations found throughout Mirogana Valley in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.