Star Wars Outlaws: All The Mirage Treasure Locations

Toshara, the first planet in Star Wars Outlaws is made of several expansive regions that can be explored. Scattered across each region are many Treasure Chests that consist of unique rewards and items for the dedicated players who want to track them down. Making up the heart of this planet is a region called The Mirage and the treasure found here is no illusion. This guide will show players how to find all Treasure locations in The Mirage region on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws.

More Star Wars Outlaws Toshara Treasure Guides

All The Mirage Treasure Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

The Mirage region of Toshara has a total of 11 Treasure Chests for players to discover. The rewards found can be some of the many different collectibles such as Speeder Trophies, Trinkets, Nix Treasures, and Gear Items. Some other items that can be earned from these chests also include Key Items, Crafting Materials, sellable Valuables, and Credits. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all 11 Treasures Chests in The Mirage.

Pyke Syndicate Workshop #1 – Anaxes Ruffian Pants

There is a hollow mountain at the east border of The Mirage close to Mirogana Valley. There is a blast door past a few Pyke guards that leads to a Restricted Workshop. Once through the door, there will be 3 Treasure Chests that you can find in this area. The first Chest on the list is a locked door at the north end of the Pyke Syndicate Workshop. Looking into the room through the open window, you can send Nix through the opening to press a button that will open the door for you to enter and search the room.

The Treasure Chest found inside this room contains the Anaxes Ruffian Pants piece of Gear. Nearly all pieces of Gear provide unique buffs when worn. When you equip this Gear, they will reduce all damage taken while sprinting.

Pyke Syndicate Workshop #2 – H-M Engine Power Core Speeder Material

Go onto the circular platform at the center of the Pyke Syndicate Workshop and look towards the east. At the end of the platform, there is a terminal that can be hacked into. Doing so will allow you to open a set of blast doors directly behind the computer on the floor below.

Behind the blast door is a storage room with a bunch of old supplies. Buried among these items is the Treasure Chest with the H-M Engine Power Core Speeder Material found inside. This Crafting Material can be used to craft the highest tier of upgrades for your Speeder bike.

Pyke Syndicate Workshop #3 – Pyke Helmet Speeder Trophy

Now head back to the entrance and take the ladder to the second floor. There is a box suspended from a cable attached to a track on the ceiling. Press a nearby button to get the box to move. Jump onto the box and grab onto the edge to hang from it as it makes its way around the workshop. There is a platform above the rest of the workshop that can’t be accessed. Hang from the box until it reaches this platform and then drop down.

On this platform, a lot of scraps and miscellaneous items are scattered around. Along with all of this stuff is also the Treasure Chest. Interact with it to steal its contents which is the Pyke Helmet Speeder Trophy, a cosmetic that can be placed on the bars of your bike as you ride around the open world.

Smuggler Cache 42 – Valuables, Materials, Credits

Smuggler Cache 42 is found to the west of the Pyke Syndicate Workshop. Follow the dirt road until it forks into a northern and southern path. Take the north path on the right and look towards the left. Keep an eye out for a small rock ramp that you can jump across on your Speeder. You will land on a small plateau and will find the Cache buried under a tree. If you have found one of Jet Kondo’s Legacy quests, your Holotracker will flash blue when you face the Cache, so use that to help you find this chest.

Carver’s Maze – Shiny Lump Nix Treasure

Go to the west side of the plateau to the northwest of the Pyke Syndicate Workshop to find a path that Nix wants to lead you down. At the end of the path, there is a dig spot that will reveal the SHiny Lump Nix Treasure collectible when interacted with.

Trapper’s Gulley #1 – Sergeant Speeder Paint Job

Along the river that runs along the northern border is a small pirate camp that is found at the base of a canyon. Stick to the right wall while entering the pirate camp. There is a door that can be opened which leads to a small storage room with this Treasure Chest inside. Opening the chest unlocks the Sergeant Speeder Paint Job.

Trapper’s Gulley #2 – Valuables, Crafting Materials, Credits

Leave the Gulley through the north path toward the river and look along the right wall to find a few small rock walls that can be climbed. There is a small campsite at the top of the last wall and along the cliffside at this camp is where this Treasure Chesc can be found.

Abandoned Skiff – Scout Vehicle Trinket

Cross the river north of the Gulley and take the path that leads to the west. Along the northernmost path is a rusting Abandoned Skiff on the right side of the road. In the back of this wreck is where you will find the Treasure Chest with the Scout Vehicle Trinket collectible.

Flooded Cave – Camtono Bag Speeder Trophy

The Flooded Cave is found up the river from the Gulley. Getting to this location isn’t as simple as just driving to it. You must unlock the Speeder Boost Upgrade for your bike to reach the entrance to this cave. You can get the Speeder Boost Upgrade by completing the “The Mechanic” Expert Quest on Toshara. Take the dirt round that is right along the north part of the river until you reach the point where the road splits left and right. Take the left path that goes to the north. This path will take you along the west side of Kadùa Village. Look to the left and you will see an orange rock. Use the boost as you get close to it to use the rock as a ramp to clear a jump that you wouldn’t be able to make otherwise. Once across the gap, you will find the entrance to the Flooded Cave which is where you will find this Treasure Chest with the Camtono Bag Speeder Trophy inside.

Pyke Stash Station – Valuables, Materials, Credits

From Kadùa Village, go south across the river and stick to the dirt road until you find a small building called the Pyke Stash House which is guarded by members of the gang. You will need to hack the door to the stash house open with your Data Spike, something the Pykes won’t like. I suggest stealthily taking down the guards before hacking the door to make sure it doesn’t affect your Reputation with the Syndicate. The Treasure Chest can be found against the back wall of the building once you make your way inside.

Smuggler Cache 05 – Valuables, Materials, Credits

Another Smuggler Cache, this time labeled #05, this Treasure requires you to get not just the Speeder Boost but also the Bolt Blaster upgrade to access the cave this chest has been hidden in. Found to the northeast of the Abandoned Skiff we covered earlier, you will need to have both the Speeder Boost and Bolt configuration for your Blaster. You will need to complete the Story Quest known as “The Wreck” to unlock the ability to travel to other planets. When you do, complete the first story mission on any of those planets to start the “Gunsmith” Quest which will unlock the Bolt Blaster.

With both upgrades obtained, follow the dirt road that leads toward the canyon to the east of the Skiff. Before entering the canyon, break left and you will see an orange rock that you can use your Speeder Boost on to make a jump across a large gap.

Once across the gap, you will find a wall with orange moss growing out it it. Shoot it with a charged shot from your Bolt Blaster and it will destroy the wall and allow you to enter the cave. Buried in the dirt of this cave is this Smuggler Cache.

You can now find all 11 Treasure locations found in The Mirage region of Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Star Wars Outlaws and other great games in the future.