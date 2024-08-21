Starfield: How to get the REV-8 Vehicle

Gamescom 2024 is underway and with Xbox playing a major part in the showcase, of course Starfield was going to make an appearance. The upcoming Shattered Space expansion got a September release date and this will be the first DLC to hit Starfield. Additionally, a free update was announced which brings the REV-8 to Starfield, the first land vehicle. If you no longer want to commute on foot, this guide has got all the details on how you can get the keys to your new rover.

The REV-8 isn’t all that was added with the latest Starfield update. You can now choose between various framerate targets, adjust visuals and performance, as well as toggle a VSync setting. Yet another round of bug fixes have also been made to continue to address issues players have been experiencing across various gameplay aspects.

More Starfield content

Starfield Update 1.13.61 Adds First Land Vehicle, New Settings | Starfield Shattered Space Expansion Coming This September | Starfield: All Confirmed Companions So Far | Starfield: Will There be DLC Content? | Answered | Starfield: Will There be Mod Support? | Answered | Starfield: Will Starfield Release on PS5? |Starfield: All Pre-order Bonuses and Editions | Starfield: How to get Early Access |

How to get the REV-8 in Starfield

In order to get the REV-8 rover, you must visit a Ship Services Technician. These can be found near landing bays by some of the game’s major hub. When you interact with a Ship Services Technician, a range of options will pop up. Select the one that reads “I’d like to purchase a vehicle” and the NPC will present to you the vehicles that are available.

Since the REV-8 is the first vehicle to land in Starfield, it’s the only form of transportation you’ll see. To purchase the four-wheel drive, you must hand over a total of 25,000 credits. If you don’t have enough credits in the bank, you can earn more by completing quests and selling loot along the way.

Once you’ve bought the REV-8, it’ll be parked next to your ship when you land, following you wherever the universe takes you. It’s an extremely versatile rover that can take on any planet and surface. Not only that, but the REV-8 possesses the ability to jump, shoot, and even mine, all while speeding around your environment.

Now you know how to get the REV-8 in Starfield, the way you navigate every planet has been revolutionized. If you want a closer look at the vehicle before you give up the required credits, Bethesda has shown off the REV-8 in a trailer.