Starfield Update 1.13.61 Adds First Land Vehicle, New Settings

The Rev-8 is finally here, along with some new graphics settings and fixes.

In the lead-up to the Shattered Space DLC for Starfield set to release this September, a new patch has added the title’s first land vehicle, the Rev-8. Along with this fun new way to traverse the planets players discover on their journey, the update also brings some handy new graphics settings, making it easier to prioritize between visuals and performance.

Check out the full patch notes for Starfield Update 1.13.61 below:

New Settings:

Frame Rate Target: You can now choose between 30, 40, 60 or an Uncapped frame rate on VRR displays. If you do not have a VRR display running 120hz, you will still be able to select from 30 or 60. Screen tearing may occur at times when selecting 60 on a non-VRR display.

You can now choose between frame rate on VRR displays. If you do not have a VRR display running 120hz, you will still be able to select from 30 or 60. Screen tearing may occur at times when selecting 60 on a non-VRR display. Prioritize: You can now prioritize between Visuals and Performance while trying to maintain the frame rate target. If you’re choosing a frame rate target of 60 or above, we recommend changing this to Performance. Prioritizing Visuals keeps the highest resolution while maintaining full detail for special effects, lighting, and crowds. Prioritizing Performance lowers internal resolution and detail for special effects, lighting, and crowds. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier as well. When switching between modes, you will see the lighting change briefly as the system catches up to the new mode.

You can now prioritize between while trying to maintain the frame rate target. If you’re choosing a frame rate target of 60 or above, we recommend changing this to Performance. Prioritizing Visuals keeps the highest resolution while maintaining full detail for special effects, lighting, and crowds. Prioritizing Performance lowers internal resolution and detail for special effects, lighting, and crowds. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier as well. When switching between modes, you will see the lighting change briefly as the system catches up to the new mode. VSync: You can now toggle between VSync off or on. Choosing off will separate the game frames from the monitor’s refresh rate and may result in screen tearing. Toggling On will synchronize the frame rate to the monitor’s refresh rate avoiding screen tearing but limiting number of frames.

Features

Added the new Rev-8 Vehicle which can be purchased from the ship technician

Added Xbox Series S performance options

General

General performance and stability improvements

Creations UI fixes and improvements

Starfield Gameplay

Addressed an issue that could prevent fully scanning the planet Beta Marae I

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with Legendary weapons that could cause the Well Fed and Hydrated effects to refresh

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with switching weapons that could cause the “You are now Hydrated” notification to appear frequently

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue that could cause Sustenance effects to stop working in NG+ variants

Fixed an issue with reloading the Novastrike sniper rifle

Resolved an issue that caused other characters to hold the Novastrike rifle incorrectly

Fixed a visual issue with the Magshot reload animation in zero-g

Extreme Temperature Entry Spacesuit can now be put on displays

Addressed an issue that could cause multiple items to spawn on display stands

The Rattler displayed on the Trackers Alliance headquarters wall can now be interacted with

Gravity Well no longer pulls NPCs into the ships in the Chop Shop

Adjusted map location markers in cities to improve fast travelling

The apartment in The Well in New Atlantis now has a map marker

The marker for Shepherd’s General Store in Akila should display properly

Fixed an issue that caused the Rapid Legendary effect to not properly apply to melee weapons

Addressed an issue that could cause Lyle Brewer to become hostile to the player as a follower

Updated the status text for the Shielded Grip and Large Shielded Grip mods for the Plasma Cutter

Adjusted the balance on Mysterious Tracker’s Voice audio

Resolved an issue that could cause unexpected noises upon entering the Lodge for NG+ variants

Ships

Fixed an issue that could cause Ship docking bridges to remain extended

Addressed an issue with modifying a landed non-home ship that could cause a duplicate ship model to appear on the landing pad

Shipbuilder: Ship module variants and flip versions will now correctly revert to the original when pressing the Cancel button

Ship Decoration: Addressed an issue with the Ecliptic Claymore that could allow objects to be placed outside of the ship

Graphics

Fixed an issue that would cause the Frame generation setting to be turned off when DLSS was selected for Upscaling (PC)

Fixed lighting for ship and station interiors in photo mode

Improved quality of reflections in shallow puddles

Addressed an issue with upscaling that could cause visual artifacts on planets when viewed from space

Helmets will now toggle correctly for companions who are downed in photo mode

UI

Addressed an issue with the Ship and Inventory menus on 21:9 resolutions

Fixed an issue with how large Carry Capacity is displayed in the inventory with large font enabled

Addressed an issue with how The Cue Ball and Ping Pong Ball display in the inventory menu

Outposts

Flood lamps decoration items will now correctly toggle off and on at outposts featuring a power source

Starfield is currently available to play on PC and Xbox Series X/S. Despite persistent rumors, an insider has confirmed that the game isn’t in development for PlayStation 5.