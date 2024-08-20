Starfield Shattered Space Expansion Coming This September

There was a massive amount of hype built up around Bethesda’s latest title release. Starfield was something fans have been waiting on for years, and it’s readily available to pick up and play today on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. But if you have already finished the game, you might be waiting for Starfield Shattered Space, the first expansion release.

We knew Bethesda was working on Starfield Shattered Space for a good while now. It’s the expansion that might bring some players back who have found themselves getting a bit over with the base campaign. With that said, during Gamescom ONL, we did see Starfield get a brief mention. During the showcase, it was unveiled that Shattered Space would arrive in the marketplace on September 30, 2024.

That means we don’t have long to wait before the expansion is ready for us to dive into. We’re still left out of the fine details of this expansion. But that might change as we go through the rest of this week with Gamescom. At any rate, those of you who were interested in the expansion can at least mark your calendars for its debut.

But that wasn’t the only thing showcased for Starfield. Instead, we were also given the reveal of REV-8, a land vehicle that allows you to freely and, more importantly, quickly traverse the planet. If you were a bit over with walking or using boosters to traverse the planet, this might be a more than welcomed addition to the game. You can check out the official REV-8 trailer in the video embedded below.