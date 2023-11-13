Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectible In ‘Robbird Cove’

Complete walkthrough for every collectable to be found in 'Robbird Cove' for Super Mario Wonder's Petal Isle.

The last stage in your first foray into Super Mario Wonder’s ‘Petal Isle’ is Robbird Cove. This level blocks entrance to the true ‘World 2’, and like every level in this area, it heavily relies on underwater mechanics. Of course, being Super Mario Wonder, it also has its fair share of gimmicks to tackle.

Like most levels, Robbird Cove has a bunch of collectibles to hunt down and grab. These are your standard Wonder Seeds and Purple Coins, as well as reaching the top of the flagpole at the end of the stage. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find all of them. Thankfully, this level has no Secret Exit, so you can get everything you need in a single run.

Note: We highly recommend using the Dolphin Kick Badge for this level as large chunks take place underwater.

Purple Coin #1

The first Purple Coin is pretty well hidden and very easy to miss if you aren’t being careful. Right at the start of the level, you will see a red pipe. Use this pipe to enter a secret location under the level. This location holds your Purple Coin, so grab it and move on.

Purple Coin #2

The second Purple Coin is far harder to miss. Just before you make it to the Checkpoint Flag, you will see some breakable blocks and a POW block. Use Dolphin Kick to break these blocks to reveal a secret pipe. Go down this pipe.

In this room, there is a golden flower. Touch the flower and follow the glowing orb that spawns. This will eventually turn into another golden flower. Keep on touching these flowers until the Wonder Seed spawns. Be careful of the hazards in this location.

Wonder Seed #1

Once you have reached the Checkpoint Flag you will see a golden flower on top of a collapsable yellow bridge. Hit the flower and then follow the golden trail until another golden flower spawns. Touch that flower and then collect the Wonder Seed to start a Wonder Event.

This event causes all the water in the level to be on the ceiling. This makes for some fairly interesting platforming as you can functionally swim through the air. The event itself is very simple, however, and all you have to do is just go through the level until the Wonder Seed appears. A fun event, but not much of a challenge.

Purple Coin #3

During the Wonder Event of the previous Wonder Seed, you will spot the final Purple Coin below you. Once you see the coin, all you have to do is head to the left and ride the collapsable yellow bridge down. After that, head right and collect your coin. Easy.

Flag & Wonder Seed #2

Like in all levels, the final Wonder Seed is awarded once you finish the level. However, if you want 100% completion you have to reach the top of the flagpole. To do this, hop onto the trees near the flagpole. Once you get to the last tree, do a dash jump to reach the top of the pole.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.