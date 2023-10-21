Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone – Everything New in The Haunting Event | The Haunting Overview

While the spooky theming of Season 6 has been around for a few weeks now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, the yearly Haunting Event is now officially underway which includes new monsters, modes, and equipment that have been introduced to the two FPS titles. This Event introduces a few new bundles that include crossovers with the likes of the Evil Dead and fellow Activision property Diablo IV, but we are going to cover the gameplay and aesthetic changes that have been added to the game just in time for Halloween. This article will break down everything added in The Haunting Event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Everything New in The Haunting Event In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Overall Additions

This section will include all of the new content that has been added to all of the different modes and games in The Haunting. This includes a new collectible event that will allow you to exchange a currency for exclusive rewards.

The Soul Capture Event

In both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, there will be a new Event called the Soul Capture Event that will task you with collecting the Souls dropped by eliminated players and the monsters found across Warzone. You will be able to trade these Souls for items and cosmetics just like the Trophy Hunt Event that was present back in Season 3. There are a total of 18 rewards that you can redeem Souls for with two Mastery rewards for collecting a certain number of items from the event. The first one is the Treats Operator Skin for Rose which is unlocked when a player unlocks 10 items from the event while the other is the Tricks Operator Skin for König unlocked when 15 items are unlocked. You can check out Gameranx’s full breakdown for the Soul Capture Event as well as the full list of all of the rewards here.

Modern Warfare 2

This section will cover everything new coming exclusively to Modern Warfare 2 in the Haunting which includes spooky twists on certain maps and modes.

2 Maps Get Haunting Variants

Two maps get a spooky twist as El Asilo celebrates Día de Muertos with a colorful redesign while the Embassy becomes a bloodstained wreck in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak.

4 Game Mode Variants

Along with maps getting a few changes, there are also some game modes getting the Haunting touch as well. Haunting Domination will function the same as regular Domination but with the flags replaced by scarecrows. Haunting Kill Confirmed and Haunting Grind will replace the Dog Tags dropped by enemies with skulls. Zombie Infected will see players that become infected dawn a zombie skin. Finally, Trick or Treat Drop Zone is the fan-favorite Drop Zone mode where controlling a point will have Care Packages dropped for your team, but be prepared for a chance of a Jumpscare when you go to collect your Killstreak.

Warzone And DMZ

The darkness of The Haunting is making its biggest impact in Warzone as all new versions of maps have been introduced with monsters making the battlefields of Vondel and Al Mazrah their new home. All of the changes here are available in both the Battle Royale part of Warzone as well as DMZ.

Night Variants of Al Mazrah And Vondel

The moon rises over Al Mazrah and Vondel as all new night versions of the maps are now playable during the Haunting Event. These maps are known as Al Mazrah Night and Vondead. Both of these maps have their own unique aspects outside of just being night versions of the maps with multiple new objectives and missions to complete. Vondead will also allow players to experience the Lockdown objective mode on the nighttime version of Vondel in the Vondead Lockdown playlist.

Operation Nightmare

All across Al Mazrah, dark rituals have brought in monsters from beyond our realm and from beyond the stars. These creatures are part of the new Operation Nightmare Event which will task players with defeating these beasts and spirits to earn These monsters are the Butcher, Swamp Creatures, Pharoh, UFO, Spirit Train, and Evil Spirits. Each target will reward players with rewards for their game like Armor Vests and Souls for the Soul Capture Event as well as unique Calling Cards and an item in Diablo IV for those who were able to defeat the Butcher. This Event will end at the same time as The Haunting on November 6. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat every monster in Operation Nightmare here.

New Items And Equipment

There are several new pieces of equipment that players can use that are infused with the supernatural abilities that have infested the maps of Warzone. These include the Haunted Box which is a combination of the Munitions Box and Armor Box with a fleshy, Necronomicon-like skin around it. The other item is the Bloodseeker Grenade which is a piece of Tactical Equipment that will seek out players and ping them like a Snapshot Grenade. These items will only be available in Hauntin-themed maps like Al Mazrah Night and Vondead.

The Return of Zombie Royale

The fan-favorite mode from the original Warzone returns as the zombie infection spreads to Al Mazrah and Vondel. This game mode sees players attempt to survive a game of Battle Royale where the players that are killed respawn as Zombies with their own unique abilities and the goal of collecting antiviral serums from defeated players to return to their human form and once again battle to be the last man standing. Can you survive the outbreak?

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 6 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone.