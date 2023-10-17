Starfield: How To Complete ‘Access Is Key’ | Quest Walkthrough

The last few missions for Ryujin have tasked you with hacking and stealth in equal measure, but for your fourth mission, things have a slight shakeup. In Starfield, the Ryujin Industries questline is all about espionage, and this time, you are required to swipe a keycard using your nimble fingers.

That’s right, this time you need to have invested in the Pickpocket skill to get through this quest with any semblance of ease, but thankfully, you only need one point to get the job done cleanly. Remember, Ryujin likes things done with no cleanup. You could go in guns blazing, but that’s going to give you a stern talking-to and a reduction in pay.

Head To Hopetown

Imogene wants a keycard swiped from the Security Chief on Polvo, in a settlement called Hopetown. You have a few options when it comes to nabbing the key, the first being securing a Security Outfit and conning the hapless sod. The quickest and most efficient way to get around this hurdle is to just have a single point in Pickpocketing.

Finding The Security Chief

From Neon, return to your ship and fly to Polvo and land at Hopetown. To your left, you will see three massive satellite dishes. Head toward these. You will have to go cross country for a while since the installation you are twocking the keycard for is a bit out of the way. We encountered no resistance, however, so it’s a straight shot with no funny business in between.

Getting The Keycard

You have a few options when it comes to nabbing the card. We highly recommend just pickpocketing the keycard and leaving it at that. You can also equip a Security Uniform and use your persuasion skills to convince the Chief to hand you the keycard. Finally, you can just put a bullet in her head and take the key that way. That last option will be frowned upon, however, so only use that as a last resort.

If you are pickpocketing, even at level 1 you have a 70% chance of success. We recommend saving before you attempt it just in case it goes south. The last thing you want to do is reload a save and run back to the Security Chief.

Return To Imogene

With Keycard in hand, it’s time to head back to Ryujin Industries and talk to Imogene. Provided everything goes according to plan, you will be given a pat on the back, 2500c and 100 EXP. Not only that, you will get your first high-profile mission in the form of ‘Sowing Discord’.

