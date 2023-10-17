Monster Hunter Now: Long Sword Guide

The Long Sword in Monster Hunter Now feels like a fusion between the Sword & Shield and Great Sword. Regarding attack speed and power, it falls somewhere between the two. The Long Sword does more damage than the Sword & Shield, but swings faster than the Great Sword.

There are 8 Long Swords, 7 of which are part of a monster weapon set. Monsters include the Kulu-Ya-Ku, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Rathian, Anjanath, Legiana, and Rathalos. Like most of the other weapons, the Long Sword unlocks after you complete Chapter 2 of the story quests. This should happen around Hunter Rank 15.

Combat

Spirit Gauge

The Spirit Gauge is exclusive to the Long Sword. It appears as a sword underneath your health bar. Every successful attack on a monster fills the Spirit Gauge. Downtime between attacks and getting hit by monsters decreases it. Unlike the Special Skill charge, the Spirit Gauge level in one hunt does not carry over to the next.

While the Spirit Gauge charges, your Long Sword will deal lower damage (though notably, still greater damage than the Sword & Shield). When the Spirit Gauge turns red, it’s fully charged. At this point, your damage will increase and you’ll be able to perform combo attacks.

The Special Skill – Spirit Helm Breaker – interconnects with the Spirit Gauge and can’t be used if the Spirit Gauge isn’t over half full. Spirit Helm Breaker allows you to perform one powerful swipe, followed by a plunging attack.

Special Sheathe

The Long Sword has one charged attack, but it charges considerably faster than those of the Hammer and Great Sword. Additionally, its attack speed is much faster and propels you forward a small amount. Compared to both the Hammer and Great Sword, the Long Sword provides a much better range on both its normal and charged attacks.

Iai Spirit Slash

This is the resulting attack from charging with the Special Sheathe. Upon hit, it has a chance of negating a monster’s attack, allowing you to follow up with a normal attack. Both the Iai Spirit Slash and resulting combos will fill your Spirit Gauge.

Helm Breaker

This occurs naturally when you perform a follow-up attack after Iai Spirit Slash while your Spirit Gauge is red. You perform a plunging attack without needing to activate your Special Skill.

Spirit Helm Breaker

Upon activation, you will perform a fully charged strike, followed by a plunging attack. Though this can be used without a full Spirit Gauge, your attack will be much more powerful if it is.

List of Long Swords

First Form Second Form Weapon Set Element Equipment Skill Iron Katana Iron Grace Metal None Poison Resistance

Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning. First Dance Last Dance Kulu-Ya-Ku None Fortify

Increases attack power for a certain period each time you revive after fainting during a hunt. Pulsar Shotel Kadachi Fang Tobi-Kadachi Thunder Last Stand

Increases defense when your health drops below a certain point. Jyura Shotel Dipterus Jyuratodus Water Fortify

Increases attack power for a certain period each time you revive after fainting during a hunt. Wyvern Blade “Leaf” Wyvern Blade “Verde” Rathian Poison Health Boost

Increases health by a certain amount. Blazing Shotel Anja Scimitar Anjanath Fire Rising Tide

Increases attack and defense as the hunt timer runs out. Glacial Shotel Stealer Legiana Ice Divine Blessing

Grants a chance of halving the damage caused by a monster’s attack. Wyvern Blade “Fall” Wyvern Blade “Blood” Rathalos Fire Earplugs

Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.

