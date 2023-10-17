Sonic Superstars Has Launched On Steam – But There’s A Problem

It's no wonder the game already has a bad Steam user review rating.

Sonic Superstars is now available, but the launch has been marred with a big issue.

The game is available on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows. However, the Windows version has something strange going on.

As revealed in the Steam reviews page, the Steam version requires that players have an Epic Games Store account. While this may not be the first Steam game to have that requirement, it may be the first high profile game to come with such a requirement. It’s also notable that the Steam listing only mentions the Sonic user agreement, and not that it requires an Epic Game Store account.

As a result, the user reviews for Sonic Superstars on Steam has immediately dropped to Mixed, out of 154 reviews. Now, the MetaCritic for Sonic Superstars is set at 76. While it doesn’t have the universal acclaim that fans hoped, it should still be an acceptable release, especially for hardcore Sonic fans.

So it’s perplexing for Steam users to have faced up to this issue. The game is designated as playable on the Steam Deck, but not Steam Deck Verified. Now, it’s not clear if Steam Deck owners will be able to play the game at all.

Now, many gamers may choose to buy the game on a console instead of PC, if they were planning to play it at all. Having it on a console does mean that you won’t have to worry about these third party agreements.

If you did have an Epic Games Store and wouldn’t mind buying Sonic Superstars there, you will get an exclusive bonus in Lego Robotnik.

Speaking of bonuses, the Sonic Superstars Deluxe Edition Featuring Lego is also available. The Deluxe Edition includes these items:

LEGO Fun Pack

Sonic Rabbit Skin

Mech Parts – Battle Mode

Bonus Main Menu Wallpapers

Digital Artbook & Mini Original Soundtrack

All versions also come with a free DLC for Lego Sonic.

It’s not the best return for 2D Sonic games for sure, but we expect hardcore Sonic players are still going to check it out anyway. Sega did release a launch trailer featuring Fang the Hunter and Trip the Sungazer, both hired by Dr Eggman to help him fight Sonic. This release caps off a decent 2023 for Sonic, which also included the release of Sonic Origins Plus earlier this year.

You can watch the official trailer below.