Starfield: How To Make Easy Money | Cheat & Farming Guide

Credits are one of your most important resources — and easy money in Starfield is within your reach if you know where to look. With enough money, you can buy better ships, construct an outpost, upgrade your weapons and stay stocked up on valuables like aid or ammo. Money is also important for hiring new crew or completing quests. Without money, you won’t be able to buy the digipicks you need. And enough money can get you an oversized, gargantuan spaceship that’s absolutely loaded down with guns, making space combat so much easier.

If you’re looking for easy money, there are two general methods you can use — you can cheat for quick cash or you can go salvaging in derelict outposts. There are random outposts almost everywhere in the galaxy. You can land on any random planet and search for new outposts to appear. Raiding the place and looting the bodies (and the chests) for valuables is one of the most straightforward ways to make extra cash in the galaxy.

More Starfield guides:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit | Easter Egg Landmarks

How To Get Money With Cheats

On PC, players can use Console Commands to give yourself as much money as you want. By using a specific command, you can give yourself millions of credits in seconds. It is extremely simple, and we’ve got a full guide for the console here. We’ll explain the basics and how to give yourself instant credits below.

Open the console with tilde [ ` / ~ ] on PC. Do this in-game after loading your save. This will lower the console command window.

[ / ] on PC. Do this in-game after loading your save. This will lower the console command window. Type the code : player.additem 0000000F [###]

: player.additem 0000000F [###] Replace [###] with any number you want. You can carry millions of credits so you’re not limited to just three decimal places.

Input this code for infinite credits. But, if you’re on console or want to earn credits more legitimately, there are other methods you can try.

How To Earn Money Normally

Missions can reward you with huge credit payouts — by completing faction missions you’ll usually be rewarded with 100,000+ Credits. For example, the Freestar Collective faction missions reward you with a large spaceship that can be sold for a huge pile of credits.

Complete the Crimson Fleet storyline. Your share of the treasure (either ending path) will be 250,000 Credits .

storyline. Your share of the treasure (either ending path) will be . Learn how to join the Crimson Fleet here.

Another surefire way to earn money is through Missions available on Mission Boards. It’s worth more than the 5,000-9,000~ Credit payout for completing the mission. Most of the credits are from clearing out Spacer / Eclipse outposts.

You can select a Crimson Fleet / Spacer / Eclipse outpost from a Mission Board or go to any random planet. Planets that are around Earth-like from the star are the most likely to have life on the surface.

outpost from a or go to any random planet. Planets that are around Earth-like from the star are the most likely to have life on the surface. Land on a planet and look for an Occupied Outpost . These are randomly generated, so you may need to lift off and land multiple times. After landing, open your Scanner and look for any type of outpost.

and look for an . These are randomly generated, so you may need to lift off and land multiple times. After landing, open your and look for any type of outpost. Go with an empty inventory and a companion . Companions can also carry items. You’ll want to collect every item the enemies drop in their base. Grab every gun and suit to be sold for later. If you’re almost full, fast-travel to the ship and unload into your cargo bay then fast-travel back to the outpost.

and a . Companions can also carry items. You’ll want to the enemies drop in their base. Grab every to be sold for later. If you’re almost full, fast-travel to the ship and unload into your cargo bay then fast-travel back to the outpost. When exploring a new outpost, search for large chests and hexagon chests for the best possible rewards. Named locations visible on the planet map will always have hexagon chests.

Selling items can be very lucrative, especially with skills that increase your percentages when selling. You’ll need to find vendors with high credit counts. You can find several vendors in New Atlantis with 10,000+ credits — these will refill after a few days. You can also purchase much-needed items like ammo and aid, then sell your stuff and instantly recoup your losses. Earning money doesn’t have to be a slog, but by raiding random outposts you can collect huge rewards.