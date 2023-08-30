Do You Need To Play Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 To Understand Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest entry in a long running series, but do you need to play earlier titles to understand this one?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the fourth entry in the mainline Baldur’s Gate series. If you include the Dark Alliance games, you are looking at the seventh. Throw in expansion packs and Baldur’s Gate 3 is actually nearing the tenth entry in the long running series. That’s a lot of games to dig into.

But do you need to play any of the previous entries in the series to understand Baldur’s Gate 3? Is Baldur’s Gate 3 a standalone title? In this guide we are going to break it all down so you know what to expect jumping in. Trust us, you aren’t going to need a pen for this – it’s surprisingly straightforward.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 content:

5 Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale

Do You Need To Play Other Games In The Series?

In short, no, you don’t need to play any previous entry in the Baldur’s Gate series to understand and enjoy Baldur’s Gate. That’s the quick, no-nonsense answer that very broadly answers this pressing question. There is more to it than that, however.

Firstly, having some knowledge of the previous games will help – specifically Baldur’s Gate 1, 2, and Siege Of Dragonspear (to a lesser extent). The Dark Alliance games? Don’t bother. They are great in their own right, but they have only the faintest connection to the mainline that we would ignore them entirely.

Those other three games? They matter. Baldur’s Gate 3 is set after Baldur’s Gate 2. The events of that game have helped shape the world. You will encounter familiar faces, locations, and even plot points that tie this new entry into the wider series. Here’s the thing though, despite having connections, they are so light it is more of a nod to the fans than a fully interconnected sequel that demands you know who Khalid is.

Where Baldur’s Gate 1 tied directly into Baldur’s Gate 2 in a way that made them almost inseparable as games, Baldur’s Gate 3 does not share that symbiotic relationship.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 A Stand-Alone Game?

Whilst Baldur’s Gate 3 is loosely connected to the previous games, we would consider it a stand-alone entry in the series. You can jump into the game completely blind and have a blast. The easter eggs, lorebooks, and winks at the earlier games will pass over your head, but the vast majority of the game will hit just as hard.

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone to hop aboard and experience one of the best CRPGs to release in recent times – arguably one of the best RPGs ever if the hype is to be believed.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.