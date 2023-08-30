Blasphemous II: Where to Find All Abandoned Rosary Knots

Considering how big of an advantage each Rosary Knot gives you in Blasphemous II, you're definitely going to want to track them down.

Though Blasphemous II is a pretty tough game in terms of tracking down all of its secrets and exploring its massive settings, probably the most difficult aspect of the game remains the often punishing combat. Still, there are plenty of collectibles strewn throughout the game that allow you to augment your experience and change the way that you approach battle.

By far, some of the most valuable, however, are the Abandoned Rosary Knots that can be found throughout Blasphemous II. If you find one of these and take it to the merchant in the Street of Wakes, she will attach it to your Rosary, allowing you to have another perk in battle. For this reason, you’re going to want to be on the lookout for them as early as possible. Luckily, you can find all of the Abandoned Rosary Knots by the time you’ve completed a mere 60% of the map, and we’re going to be showing you exactly where they are below.

How to Find All of the Abandoned Rosary Knots in Blasphemous 2

Abandoned Rosary Knot 1

The first Abandoned Rosary Knot you’ll come across, aside from your starting one, can be purchased from the merchant on the right-hand side of the City of the Blessed Name. She will sell it to you for 12,000 Tears of Atonement.

Abandoned Rosary Knot 2

You’ll find this near the room where you received Veredicto, assuming you didn’t select it as your starting weapon. Either way, though, head to the location above and scale a wall on the left side of the room to find this item waiting for you at the top.

Abandoned Rosary Knot 3

For this one, you’ll have to have found the Procession of Shadows in the Choir of Thorns area. Present them with a Forgotten Tribute (one can be found at the edge of the Sea of Ink), and they will take you to a secret room in Profundo Lamento where you can find the Abandoned Rosary Knot sitting next to the nearby Prie Dieu.

Abandoned Rosary Knot 4

This is likely the last one you’ll find as the Elevated Temples is an area that becomes available later on. As soon as you’ve killed the first four bosses, though, this area will be open to you, and there are no impediments from this point that will stop you from getting the Abandoned Rosary Knot as soon as you reach this area. Just note that you’ll have to enter from the upper right-hand side of the room to access it.

Finally, just remember that each time you find an Abandoned Rosary Knot in Blasphemous II, you have to return to the woman in the Street of Wakes to have it attached before you can add a new perk. Luckily, she’s easy to find. Her room is marked on the map just to the right of the teleport mirror in that area.