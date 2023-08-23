​​​​​​Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Leaked Trophies List

With Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon inching ever closer to release, the complete Trophies List has leaked.

​​​​​​Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, the latest title by the now-legendary From Software, launches August 25, 2023. This title has naturally garnered a lot of attention in the run-up to its release, and fans are itching to learn as much as they can in anticipation. Thanks to recent leaks, players are able to take a gander at the full Trophy list.

Whilst we have not been able to confirm whether PC and Xbox Achievements will follow suit, it is highly likely they will. Do bear in mind these are leaks, so take everything with a grain of salt. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

How Many Trophies In ​​​​​​Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

It would appear there are 30 Trophies for players to track down and complete. These are split between the usual suspects: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and the obligatory Platinum. You can expect 14 Bronze, 10 Silver, 5 Gold, and 1 Platinum when you venture into the mech-filled world of Armored Core, giving players plenty to do.

Bronze Trophies

Kicking things off, we have the 14 Bronze Trophies that make up the core of, well, ​​​​​​Armored Core VI.

A New Thread – Cleared “Attack the Old Spaceport”

– Cleared “Attack the Old Spaceport” Illegal Entry – Cleared “illegal Entry”

– Cleared “illegal Entry” Operation Wallclimber – Cleared “Operation Wallclimber”

– Cleared “Operation Wallclimber” Contact – Cleared “Attack the Watchpoint”

– Cleared “Attack the Watchpoint” Ocean Crossing – Cleared “Ocean Crossing”

– Cleared “Ocean Crossing” Ayre and the Coral – Cleared “Destroy the Ice Worm”

– Cleared “Destroy the Ice Worm” Into Unknown Territory – “Cleared “Underground Exploration – Depths 3”

– “Cleared “Underground Exploration – Depths 3” Re-education – Cleared “Reach the Coral Convergence”

– Cleared “Reach the Coral Convergence” The Floating City – Cleared “Take the Uninhabited Floating City”

– Cleared “Take the Uninhabited Floating City” MIA – Cleared “MIA”

– Cleared “MIA” Training Complete – Cleared all training programs

– Cleared all training programs Hardware Engineer – Assembled an Armored Core

– Assembled an Armored Core Software Engineer – Upgrades your Armored Core’s Operating System

– Upgrades your Armored Core’s Operating System Graphic Designer – Changed the colouration of your Armored Core

Silver Trophies

Silver Trophies are a smidge more advanced. In this case, we are looking at completing the game and collectables being the main source of reward.

The Fires of Raven – Obtained “The Fires of Raven” ending

– Obtained “The Fires of Raven” ending Liberator of Rubicon – Obtained “Liberator of Rubicon” ending

– Obtained “Liberator of Rubicon” ending Alea Iacta Est – Obtained “Alea Iacta Est” ending

– Obtained “Alea Iacta Est” ending Weapon Collector – Obtained all weapon parts

– Obtained all weapon parts External Parts Collector – Obtained all frame parts

– Obtained all frame parts Internal Parts Collector – Obtained all inner parts

– Obtained all inner parts Expansion Collector – Obtained all core expansions

– Obtained all core expansions Combat Log Collector – Obtained all combat logs

– Obtained all combat logs Data Log Collector – Obtained all data logs

– Obtained all data logs Testing Complete – Cleared all combat aptitude programs in the Arena.

Gold Trophies

Gold Trophies are the most difficult and will require doing more extreme challenges, such as maxing out your performance rank during missions.

Tuning Expert – Performed all Operating System upgrades

– Performed all Operating System upgrades Asset Holder – Obtained all parts

– Obtained all parts Master Of The Arena – Cleared the Arena

– Cleared the Arena Stargazer – Cleared all missions (listening to Stargazer by Rainbow, optional)

– Cleared all missions (listening to Stargazer by Rainbow, optional) The Perfect Mercenary – Cleared all missions with an S Rank rating

Platinum Trophy

Armoured Core – Complete all other Trophies.

That’s all we have on Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Be sure to check out our other content for more Armored Core lists, guides, news, and walkthroughs.