Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How To Get the Nuke On Vondel | Vondel Champion’s Quest Explained

Ever since the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, players have been able to get a Nuke in the Battle Royale title by completing a very specific set of challenges and objectives. This would instantly win them the match in explosive fashion. For the game’s entire lifetime, players have been able to only get the Nuke on the Al Mazrah map. Season 5 of the game has introduced the second Nuke to Warzone which can now be unlocked in the Vondel map which was introduced during Season 4. This Nuke will also exclusive to highly skilled players and unlocks a collection unique cosmetics to show off the domination of those who can unlock the explosive device. This guide will explain how to get the Nuke on the Vondel map in Warzone 2.0.

How To Get the Nuke On Vondel In Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Vondel Champion’s Quest is extremely similar to the process of getting the Nuke on Al Mazrah. The first step that players will need to takes place over the course of multiple matches of Battle Royale on Vondel. Whether it be with a Squad or as a Solo, players will need to win 5 consecutive games of Battle Royale on Vondel to gain access to the Nuke. After winning the 5 back-to-back games, players will find an exclusive Contract Phone called the Champion’s Quest. The entire game will be notified that you are trying to construct the Nuke, so be prepared for a fight! Also, every step that you complete will cause a Jailbreak, releasing all dead enemies that are still in the game.

Gather The Three Elements

Once players pick up the Contract, they will be tasked with gathering 3 elements that must be brought together at a bomb site to construct and then detonate the Nuclear Device. Each of these elements comes with its own unique debuff to the player that carries them. Below are all the elements found on Vondel during the Champion’s Quest.

Gallium: Holding Gallium reveals all nearby team members who held it previously, as if you were affected by a Snapshot Grenade.

Deuterium : This fatigues any Operator, which includes causing them to cough if they try sprinting.

: This fatigues any Operator, which includes causing them to cough if they try sprinting. Neptunium: This periodically electrocutes all nearby Operators as well as hay-wiring vehicles, with similar effects as the Shock Stick.

Each element will drop from the sky, but the second and third elements will only drop after players collect the previous item in the list.

Build The Nuke

With all the elements now in your possession, survive until you reach the fourth circle. At this point, there will be a plane that drops that bomb at a location somewhere in the circle. You will have five minutes to reach the bomb and put all the elements inside. Once you have assembled the Nuke, you can arm the bomb.

Defend The Bomb Site

Now that you have assembled the Nuke, you must defend the bomb for 2 minutes, stopping any other players from disarming it. When the two minutes expire, the Nuke will detonate and you will win the match!

Upon detonating your first Nuke, you will be rewarded with several exclusive cosmetics. These include the Nuke-themed Gamma Power Weapon Blueprint for the Lachmann Sub SMG along with the Roy 4 Boom Weapon Charm, the Isotopes Emblem, the Neptunium Weapon Sticker, and the Fwoom Animated Calling Card.

