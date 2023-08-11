Metroid Dread Team Working On Two Titles Currently?

When a video game developer does well on a title, the natural reward is to give them more to do. That goes double when they help revitalize a franchise that had been dormant for some time. In the case of MercurySteam, they have proven their worth to Nintendo twice over as they were able to make two hit games featuring Samus Aran. The first was a full-on remake of her second title for the Nintendo 3DS. Then, they cranked everything up to eleven with the creation of Metroid Dread, a game that was so good it got Game of the Year nominations.

However, since the company finished production in 2021, they have been silent about what will come next. But while they are being silent about it, others who are connected to them will not. Specifically, we’re talking about Nordisk Games. It’s okay if you don’t recognize the name. The important thing about them is that they own a stake in MercurySteam. Nordisk made a financial report recently, and as noted by VGC, they claimed that Mercury Steam was making “two large undisclosed titles.”

Before you start speculating, VGC also states that one of those titles is likely a game that’s already been announced in part, as MercurySteam is working with 505 Games on a fantasy title. 505 Games praised MercurySteam when they announced the collaboration, so it’s fair to say they’ve been working on that title for some time.

However, as for that other title, there’s no information about that at all. That would indicate they’re working on something big that they must keep secret. Many gamers will likely think that this is a clue that we’re getting a Metroid Dread sequel. That wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility as the original game sold over 3 million units on Nintendo Switch, making it the best-selling game of the franchise.

Furthermore, in a recent interview, the head of MercurySteam said they were very happy working with Nintendo and had the time of their lives developing Samus’ newest title.

Another path that isn’t impossible, however, is that MercurySteam could be asked to take a break from Samus and instead try to revitalize another Nintendo property. While the Switch has been great at bringing numerous franchises to the system, some still haven’t gotten any love or attention.

They could also work on a game that’ll be a launch title for the Switch successor! All options must be considered here.