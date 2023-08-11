PAX West Getting Keynote Speech By Reggie Fils-Aime

Next month is going to be an interesting one for gaming. But key among the events that will go down is PAX West. The Penny Arcade Expo has a long and storied history in the community. It has gained more popularity recently due to the fall of E3 and how it continues to engage fans and bring in big names to support its cause to truly bring gaming to everyone. PAX West will take place starting on September 1st, and many are excited about it. But now, they will have more to be excited for, as Reggie Fils-Aime will be at the show.

Not only will “The Reggienator” be at the show, he’ll deliver the keynote speech to kick off the entire event! According to those in the know, the keynote talk will be a look into his career. He promises it will be “fun and personal,” which fits Reggie’s style perfectly. But wait! There’s more. The keynote speech will also allow those not in attendance to ask questions of Reggie. You can use this form to submit questions.

Naturally, Reggie had to get in on the announcement action and confirm that he would be ready for when September 1st comes around:

Yes, my body is ready to deliver the keynote at #PAXWest. Looking forward to seeing you all there, Friday Sept. 1. Get more information @pax. — Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) August 10, 2023

It’s very appropriate that Reggie Fils-Aime will not just be at this event but talking about his career, as he’s always been one who has tried to bridge the gap between the game developers and the gamers themselves.

One of the reasons he made such an impact during his time at Nintendo was because he had such an energetic personality and came off as a gamer more times than not. He would say funny things, demand your attention when he was on stage, and wasn’t afraid to admit faults that the company, and himself, had made.

When he left Nintendo after many years of being President of the American branch, Reggie wrote a best-selling book highlighting his unique path in the gaming industry. After that was done, he bounced around from place to place to try, and both educate people about the gaming community and influence the community as a whole in different ways. So going to PAX West feels like a natural extension of that.

To be clear, Reggie won’t be the only person/entity to see at PAX West. Nintendo, Xbox, Square Enix, and more will be there with games in tow. Nintendo will even have their “Nintendo Live” event going on nearby. So you’ll have plenty to do from September 1st-4th if you can go.