Next Splatoon 3 Splatfest Debuts Later Today

Millions of players have been enjoying Splatoon 3 since it dropped in 2022, and one of the biggest “outlets” for them to funnel their joy through has been the Splatfests. To be fair, unlike past titles, the Splatfests haven’t always been consistent in their release within the new game. Sometimes they took a back seat to the new “Big Run” events or other things going down. However, Nintendo and the people at Squid Research Labs have felt the need to have back-to-back months with Splatfests again. The good news for you is that Splatoon 3 is hosting the next Splatfest later today.

The twist with this new Splatfest is that it’s technically not a new one at all. In the original game, Japan had a Splatfest topic called “Money vs. Love.” Then in the sequel, the rest of the world got that same Splatfest. However, when the “second round” came about, the scores were so close that Nintendo had to modify their results systems so that gamers could understand just how close it was.

That left a sore taste in some gamers’ mouths, and some even felt a conspiracy was happening. Fast forward to now, and Splatoon 3 is trying to end the debate once and for all while also adding a new wrinkle to it. Starting this evening, the topic of “What’s Most Important In Life?” will go down. But the question is, what will you choose? Will you choose money, fame, or love?

To celebrate the upcoming arrival of the Splatfest, the team at SRL has dropped a new custom art piece highlighting the trio of Deep Cut along with their choices in the bout:

SRL here, checking in on whether you've decided what's most important in life yet. Money, fame, or love?



No worries if not—the Splatfest can decide for you! It starts at 5 PM PT today, so pick a team—at random if you must—and get to splatting! pic.twitter.com/UvZvMDDRyt — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 11, 2023

Many of you undoubtedly have interesting thoughts on this topic and what should win. It’s fair to think that we all want more money in our lives, as we’d view this as a kind of “windfall” that would allow us to do various things we’ve wanted or dreamed of doing.

Regarding fame, everyone wants attention from others somehow, even if it’s just being recognized more. Some dream of being a big star in Hollywood or in places like Broadway, and that’s a fine goal to attempt to achieve.

However, many would argue that love is the most important because when you have it, you’ll fight to keep it and make the one you love happy.

Regardless of your choice, the Splatfest goes until Sunday, so don’t miss out on your chance to have fun!