Capcom Slashes Prices With New Steam Sale Celebrating End Of Summer

Video games are expensive. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that, but these latest-generation platforms also brought a price hike. Now new AAA video game titles will set you back $69.99 rather than the previous norm of $59.99. As a result, knowing when to pick up a new release and when to pass a game up is crucial. Fortunately, most games do drop in price if you are patient. If you can hold off, some video game titles can even be picked up with all the released expansion packs and DLC.

Of course, if you’re still looking for something to tie you over until that next day, one purchase or another title drops in price, then there are always discount sales. Sales are bountiful no matter what retailer or even digital marketplace you frequent. For instance, today, we’re finding out that Steam has a Capcom-highlighted sale going on right now. This discount sale will give you up to 80% off on select video games. According to the sale, this is all about celebrating the end of summer. No one likes to see summer end as it means we will soon head into colder weather and schools start back up.

However, we have a sale to highlight as summer ends. This Steam sale might have quite a few notable games well worth the purchase. We’ll list down some of the games that you can pick up right now without breaking the bank. Hopefully, there’s something here to help tie you over until the next major video game title on your radar lands in the marketplace.

Capcom End of Summer Sale

Mega Man 11 $9.89

Mega Man Legacy Collection $5.99

Okami HD $9.99

Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle $9.99

Remember Me $5.99

The Disney Afternoon Collection $4.99

Disney DuckTales Remastered $3.74

Bionic Commando $1.99

Of course, you’ll want to dive into the sale page to see if anything here piques your interest. Unfortunately, this sale doesn’t offer anything related to the Resident Evil franchise. But if you are after some Resident Evil games, then you’re still in luck. While not on Steam, there is another sale that is all about discounting the Resident Evil games on the PC platform.

Through Humble Bundle, you can find the Resident Evil Decades of Horror Village Edition Game Bundle. This bundle will give you access to all kinds of Resident Evil games for just $35. You can find the bundle right here, along with the games featured below.

Resident Evil Decades of Horror Village Edition Game Bundle