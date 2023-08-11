Borderlands 4 Might Have Leaked Online

There are some games we probably wouldn’t be all that surprised to be announced. Now that doesn’t mean there’s not a ton of excitement and hype built up from an announcement. However, there are some games that we are expecting new installments for. One of the game franchises that we are expecting another game but have yet to see an official reveal is a Borderlands 4. While the announcement has yet to make its way out, a new leak might have at least confirmed it’s being developed.

Thanks to a Reddit user searching the web, they came across an actress’s online portfolio listing a project they are attached to as Borderlands 4. The culprit is Angie Jho Lee, who has it noted that they are working on a Borderlands 4 as the character Aiyumi. However, since that report surfaced online, a correction was made showing that they are in Borderlands EchoVision Live. This is a new streaming service that is coming out, which could be that they are attached to this project and Borderlands 4.

However, it’s also possible that this was a simple mistake, and Borderlands 4 was actually only meant to be Borderlands EchoVision Live. At any rate, this has had quite a bit of online chatter, with fans trying to dissect if this actress might be attached to Borderlands 4. Of course, another aspect that was noted in this recent leak was the fact that this supposed game was also set to launch into the marketplace this holiday season.

That’s not likely to happen as the game has yet to even be revealed. Whatever the case ends up being, there’s quite a big fanbase out there for the Borderlands franchise. If this was a mistake and the actress is not attached to Borderlands 4, there are still plenty of fans hopeful that an announcement for the game is coming sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, this is not the only Borderlands project to get excited for. For instance, there is an upcoming Borderlands movie that is slated to launch next year. After all, there has been a bit of a boom lately with video game-adapted series and movies doing well in the marketplace. That’s thanks to the films like Sonic The Hedgehog, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, along with television series The Last of Us and Twisted Metal.