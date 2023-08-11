AMD Reveals Their Limited-Edition Starfield GPU & CPU

There is a ton of hype built up around the next big RPG from the talented folks at Bethesda. This is also their first new RPG in several years and is the first game developed under the Xbox umbrella. So there’s quite a bit of pressure to deliver. However, if you’re planning to play this game on the PC platform, then you might want to make sure your PC can handle it. Fortunately, if you’re in the market for upgrading, then you might find these two components from AMD enticing to check out.

If you’re all for the big Starfield video game, then having a PC capable of playing it might already be something you’re working on. Today AMD has revealed a new set of themed products that are coming to the marketplace. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to go out and purchase either of these two items as it’s being conducted as a giveaway for QuakeCon. This weekend 500 gamers will get to walk away with a custom-themed GPU that is styled after the Starfield video game, along with a new CPU. The GPU will be an RX 7900 XTX, while the processor that comes in a limited edition Starfield box will be an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

These components will aim at delivering the best experience for those that chart off on their own unique journey in the upcoming game. But again, this is just those that are participating in the QuakeCon giveaway. You can still take in the video with awe down below. If you’re still needing to ensure that you can run the game, then we can list out the system requirements. According to the official Starfield Steam page, you can find both the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Again, you have some time left before this upcoming RPG from Bethesda releases into the marketplace. If you’re after the game, then you’ll want to mark down your calendars for its release on September 6, 2023. When the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, since this is a first-party title from Microsoft, you’ll also find it available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.