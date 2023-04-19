Wildfrost: Best Item Cards Guide

Wildfrost is a game that will end you if you make a mistake. Even one error in judgement can spell instant doom, and this makes the game tense even once you’ve conquered most of the game’s challenges. There are ways to enhance your deck, however – ways of making the game more palatable.

This is where Items come in. Wildfrost has three types of cards, Companions, Clunkers, and Items. Companions and Clunkers are played once and then have a permanent presence on the board. Items don’t often have that level of permanence, but they do provide instant effects that can drastically change the course of an encounter. Let’s go through the very best Wildfrost has to offer.

Pinkberry Juice

Pinkberry Juice is one of the best Items in the game, straight up. Whilst its effect is pretty mundane in the grand scheme, the effect bolsters every run you will ever have. It increases an Allies Max HP by 4. This also counts as a heal, which can trigger all sorts of abilities, like Lil Berry.

Pinkberry Juice can fix a risky run by increasing key units HP. The fact it’s not Consumed on used lets you scale endlessly. It’s also wonderful when Charmed or when buffed with Noomlin. Heck, if you have any buffs on this card at all, it becomes incredibly tempting to use the Shade Sculptor to duplicate Pinkberry Juice. Heck, we’d even recommend slapping a Crown on this card from time to time. Just an all-around excellent card.

Noomlin Biscuit

Noomlin Biscuit is odd, and not immediately obvious as a fantastic card. Noomlin Biscuit adds Noomlin to any card in your hand. The Noomlin buff allows you to play that card for free – essentially letting you use more cards per turn. Noomlin Biscuit itself doesn’t innately have Noomlin, so the card can be very slow.

However, the benefits of adding Noomlin to just about any card are vast. Even an average card becomes excellent when using it has no downsides. Noomlin Charms are painfully rare – as are cards that innately have Noomlin. Being able to add this powerful effect to any card at will is bonkers. Consider Crowning Noomlin Biscuit and the card you want to be buffed.

Snowcake

Snowcake is an odd card because it applies 12 Snow and then Consumes. This effect is incredibly powerful because it gives you 12 turns of not having to deal with a single enemy’s nonsense. The downside is that many enemies in Wildfrost almost ignore Snow, making that massive number worthless.

Despite all of that, Snowcake has won me more battles than I can count. The enemies that are weak to Snow – some of which are Minibosses – are trivialised by this card. The best part is that it Consumes. Why is this great? Well, it means it doesn’t clog your deck. You use it, it’s gone. It’s the perfect card to pack into your deck for a rainy day, and it never fails to impress.

Grappler

Grappler is interesting. This is one of the only cards in the game to innately have Noomlin, which means it’s free to use. It also deals 1 damage when cast, and Yanks enemies to the front of the row – even bosses. Grappler is just a wonderful card. Noomlin alone makes it a must-take because it’s functionally free. It’s not really clogging your deck.

The damage is also very nice as it can break Block, and the Yank effect is obviously fantastic from a utility standpoint. Grappler is very simple on paper, and heck, it’s simple in execution. But Grappler does work in every deck, and it’s a card I have Duplicated on many occasions – especially once I’ve added some Charms to it.

Bom Barrel

This card is ludicrous. You apply 4 Bom to all enemies and then add 4 Junk to your hand. This card will ruin your deck the moment you play it, and you can play it over, and over again thanks to it not Consuming. This card is my personal favourite card, and I will frequently Noomlin, Charm, Duplicate, and even Lumin this card.

Being able to deal +4 damage on every enemy on the board is outstanding from a damage perspective. Even cards and effects that deal 0 damage, now deal damage. Using this multiple times with the help of a Frenzy Charm or Duplicate is battle-ending. Even the last boss in the game will die very quickly when everything deals 8-16 bonus damage every swing. Remember, that Junk in your hand can be thrown at enemies to trigger the Bom damage.

Beepop Mask

All the Masks in Wildfrost are excellent, but I would argue that the Beepop mask is one of the best. The Beepop Mask summons a Beepop. This is a 1HP minion that never activates as it has no Attack and no Counter. However, it does have an Ability which triggers on death.

When Beepop dies, it applies 4 Overburn to the enemy that attacked it. Overburn is a wonderful effect that causes enemies to explode for the Overburn value if their HP ever equals (or goes below) the Overburn value. Beepop wants to die, and when it does, it makes the thing that attacked your a living bomb. What’s not to like?

Spore Pack

Spore Pack is not the most impactful Item by itself – it is very good though. It deals 2 Shroom to every enemy in a Row, which is great. That’s 3 damage to everything over 2 turns. It’s a nice AOE damage spike. Spore Pack gets really good once it’s buffed and supported, however.

There are a large number of cards in Wildfrost that interact with Shroom. Some double the effects of Shroom, and some transfer excess Shroom to new enemies on death. Heck, you can even buff Spore Pack to apply more Shroom with a Lumin Ring Charm, or Frenzy. Feel free to use a Shade Sculptor too.

Basically, Spore Pack is a build enabler, and it enables one of the most reliable builds in the game. If you have the support for it, Spore Pack will destroy everything in about two turns.

Berry Blade

Berry Blade is another staple item, and arguably one of the best direct-damage items in the game. It deals 3 damage and then heals the front Ally in a row for the damage dealt. It’s simple to understand, does exactly what it says on the tin, and it’s wonderful. Berry Blade is no-nonsense and fits into just about any build.

You don’t even need to Charm it, although there are plenty that work with it. Berry Blade lets your Tank live longer, and if your deck is small enough, you can throw this out on the regular. Consider using Noomlin on this so you get the damage and heal without using a turn and you are good to go.

Skullmist Tea

In the right build, Skullmist Tea is stupid. As in, this card will make your team so unbelievably strong that even the strongest of bosses will die in one or two hits. Skullmist Tea kills an Ally and then transfers all of their Attack to the rest of your team. This is outlandishly good – especially if you have lots of summons.

Skullmist Tea also factors in buffs, so if the Ally you Sacrifice has buffs to their damage, that buffed damage is factored in. Skullmist Tea is ideal to use on Summons like JunJun, although just about anything can be used to great effect. Not only that, but Skullmist Tea has Consume, so it doesn’t clog your deck. You can of course Duplicate it as well, allowing you to double (or even triple…) dip on its buffing power.

If you have Foxee on your team then Skullmist Tea becomes an instant take. Give it a go – you’re welcome.

Blank Mask

Blank Mask is silly – broken even. Companions are all very powerful, heck, your Leader is very powerful. What if you had two? What if you just cloned the most powerful thing in your deck, and ran with it? That’s Blank Mask. It’s important to note it clones the current state of the Ally you select – buffs and all.

Blank Mask is beyond bonkers. In so many instances it breaks the game in half, and this is very welcome considering how hard Wildfrost can be. We always take Blank Mask as it lets you bring extra companions, and it doesn’t take up a Companion slot. Heck, it barely clogs your deck because it has Consume. You don’t need to buff it but consider using the Shade Sculptor to make more of them.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.