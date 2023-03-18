Atomic Heart: How To Find Petrov In The Computational Center | ‘Bug In The System’ Guide

Leaving behind the Exhibition, your next target is the Computational Center in Atomic Heart. This small facility is located on a heavily-guarded hillside, inside a small office building. The seemingly simple layout is hiding a big problem — the area is completely swarming with robots. The path to reach Petrov is locked inside. If you’re lost and need help finding the way inside, here’s a quick guide explaining the process.

Atomic Heart becomes much more open-ended after leaving the Exhibition Hall. At this stage of the story, you’ve got a massive facility ground to explore, with villages and underground test chambers to pillage. One of those Test Chambers is located in the Computational Center itself. There is an elevator with three red lights above it in the office building lobby. To unlock the door, you need to hijack cameras and activate three switches on the grounds. That’s the only way to unlock the massive silo doors just outside the building. Y’know, if you’re curious.

More Atomic Heart guides:

How To Disable All Robots In A Region | All Vavilov Complex Blueprint Locations | Testing Ground 1 Puzzle Solutions | How To Use Cartridge Modules | How To Increase Inventory | Testing Ground 1 Guide | Testing Ground 2 Guide | Testing Ground 6 Guide | Testing Ground 8 Guide | Testing Ground 9 Guide | Testing Ground 10 Guide | Testing Ground 11 Guide | Testing Ground 12 Guide

How To Find Petrov In The Computational Center

After completing the Exhibition, you’ll be free to explore a vast majority of the open-world map. The path to the Computational Center has nothing to stop you, except armies of rampaging robots. Use your vision mode frequently to spot cameras — cameras are your worst enemy while exploring. If you’re aiming to explore the compound safely, I recommend disabling the HAWK Drone.

How To Disable The HAWK Drone : There are three camera relay nodes on the ground outside the Computational Center. Use your vision mode to identify which one is connected to the HAWK. Lower the HAWK Drone and disable all the security in the area. That will make exploration MUCH easier.

: There are three camera on the ground outside the Computational Center. Use your vision mode to identify which one is connected to the HAWK.

The Computational Center is surrounded by cameras and patrolling robots. There is no way to avoid a fight. You’ll be swarmed every second — if you disable the HAWK, you’ll be totally free to look around without dealing with infinitely respawning robots.

Finding Petrov: Petrov locks himself in the upper level of the Computational Center building. On the exterior of the heavily-guarded building, you can find scaffolding to climb to the rooftop. Climb up to the upper rooftop and look for a camera unit. On the small white table, you’ll find the key disk.

On the rooftops, there’s an open hatch. Drop down the hatch to immediately reach the locked door with the key disk lock. Open the lock to encounter Petrov and complete the quest. This leads directly to the next story mission — the Theater.