Destiny 2 Lightfall: How To Defeat Champion Enemies | Tips & Tricks

Everything you need to know about Champion Enemies in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

As you start to push into harder content in Destiny 2, you will be greeted by more powerful enemies. These enemies are not just powerful in terms of their ‘Recommended Power Level’, but come in more dangerous forms. These are the mighty Champion enemies, and if you don’t have the means to take them out, you are going to be in for a world of hurt.

Champion Enemies are much rarer than your standard enemy, but they will appear more often as you push harder content, such as Nightfalls. In fact, in many instances, Destiny 2 won’t even let you challenge these activities without a way to deal with them. So what are they, and how can you improve your game and take them out? Let’s find out.

What Are Champion Enemies

Champion Enemies are powerful foes who spawn in difficult activities in Destiny 2. They come in three flavours, Unstoppable, Barrier, and Overload. These enemies are far more powerful than your standard, or even elite, enemies. Their resistance to damage is cranked up, as is their potential damage output.

Taking them out requires brute force or a well-coordinated build.

Different Types Of Champion Enemies

There are three types of Champion:

Unstoppable – Unstoppable Champions take drastically reduced damage from all sources and refuse to flinch – ever.

– Unstoppable Champions take drastically reduced damage from all sources and refuse to flinch – ever. Overload – Overload Champions are fast, deadly, and love to heal. If you can’t stop them, they will stop you.

– Overload Champions are fast, deadly, and love to heal. If you can’t stop them, they will stop you. Barrier – Barrier Champions, once they have taken enough HP damage, will gain a powerful Shield. Whilst active, Barrier Champions will rapidly heal.

Each Champion will throw a spanner in the works, and it is up to your team to bring the right tools to effectively take them out.

How To Defeat Unstoppable Champions

Being the rampaging and nearly indestructible beat sticks of Destiny 2, Unstoppable Champions, like all Champions, need to be taken out quickly and effectively. Their massive health pool and resistance to damage, however, make that an “easier said than done” case.

Thankfully, there are several ways to take them out depending on your Class/Subclass. Hit them with a specific ailment, and they will be Stunned, making them susceptible to being killed.

Arc – Apply Blind to Stun them

– Apply Blind to Stun them Solar – Apply Ignition to Stun them

– Apply Ignition to Stun them Stasis – Apply Shatter to Stun them

– Apply Shatter to Stun them Strand – Apply Suspend to Stun them

How To Defeat Overload Champions

Fast, nimble, and destructive, Overload Champions need to be quashed before they get moving. A quick trigger finger and the right Element should do the trick.

Arc – Apply Jolt to Stun them

– Apply Jolt to Stun them Void – Apply Suppression to Stun them

– Apply Suppression to Stun them Stasis – Apply Slow to Stun them

How To Defeat Barrier Champions

Due to a Barrier Champion’s nearly indestructible Shield and ability to rapidly heal, these Champions can be an immovable wall of death. Of all the Champions, these are the ones you want to look out for and have the right answer to.

Solar – While under the effects of Radiant, your weapons will Stun them

– While under the effects of Radiant, your weapons will Stun them Void – While under the effects of Volatile Rounds, your weapons will Stun them

– While under the effects of Volatile Rounds, your weapons will Stun them Strand – While under the effects of Unravelling Rounds, your weapons will Stun them

Using Exotic Weapons To Deal With Champions

Outside of your Class Abilities and various elemental effects, all Champion enemies have a weakness to specific Exotics. In many cases, these Exotics are considered to be some of the best in the game and have uses outside of just killing Champions. Prime examples would be Thunderlord, which is an excellent LMG that fits effortlessly into many builds, and Arbalest, which is devastating against any shielded enemy.

Exotics That Counter Unstoppable

Bastion

Devil’s Ruin

Leviathan’s Breath

Exotics That Counter Overload

Divinity

Le Monarque

Thunderlord

Exotics That Counter Barrier

Arbalest

Revision Zero

Wishender

Using Artefact Mods To Defeat Champions

The final method of defeating Champion is to level up your Seasonal Artefact and unlock specific Anti-Champion Mods. These Mods change each Season, which does have a small impact on what standard weapons are useful for tackling which Champions. Thankfully, there are plenty of Mods each season, giving you multiple ways to take out each Champion.

That's all we have for Destiny 2 Lightfall for now.