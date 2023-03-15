Octopath Traveler 2: How To Farm Caits & Octopuffs | Fast EXP, JP & Money

If you want to get far in Octopath Traveler 2, you’re going to have to grind at some point. There are eight stories with eight separate party members — and you have to level them all up individually. There’s no shared XP system here. If a party member isn’t in your party, they’ll have to earn EXP and catch up with the rest of your team. You’ll have to do this with everyone if you want to complete all the stories, and unless you’re extremely good at juggling character, at some point you’ll probably want to fight enemies and earn levels, job points, or extra cash for gear.

And the best way to do that is to farm Caits and Octopuffs. These rare monsters appear randomly in overworld battles. Most of the time, they’ll run away harmlessly. But, if you’re lucky, it is possible to defeat them for a bountiful bonus. We’re going to talk about simple strategies to make these rare creatures appear more often, and how to actually defeat them when they do appear.

What You Need To Start Farming

There are several important aspects for farming EXP, JP and leaves — you’ll need the Merchant Job, the Hunter Job and you’ll need to hunt rare monsters. There are two types of rare monsters in this game; Caits and Octopuffs. And there are several ways to make them appear more often in random encounters.

The Octopuff Pot is a special item that causes Octopuffs to appear more often in random battles. To maximize the appearance of Octopuffs and Caits, you’ll need to equip your party with an Octopuff Pot and the More Rare Monsters Skill.

Requirements For Octopuff & Cait Hunting

Merciless Blade : Hikari Skill – Found on Tropu’hopu . Used by a 10/10 Strength Young Man NPC in the upper-left of the main village. To defeat him, use the Nightmare Bottle trick. Nightmare Bottles can be purchased from the Black Market in the New Delstra Flats . This powerful ability can never miss . Very, very useful for high level Cait farming.

Octopuff Pot Accessory : The Sundering Sea – Located in a chest in the upper-right of the sea. Only accessible after unlocking the ship vehicle. Not strictly required but helps greatly to spawn more Octopuffs in battle. The ship can be unlocked by traveling to the dock in Tropu’hopu Village and paying the NPC Terry 100,000 leaves .

Octopuff Pot Accessory: Conning Creek – Another (and easier) accessory can be purchased with Partitio’s Path Action. During the day, interact with the man on the left side of the market.

More Rare Monster Skill: Skill unlocked by the Hunter Job. Causes more rare monsters to spawn. This includes Caits (EXP) and Octopuffs.

These skills will help you start farming. While hunting Octopuffs / Caits, we can also earn money from regular enemies using a very powerful Divine Skill that specifically nets you cash. There are more skills we’ll need to get before beginning farming.

Optional Requirements For Farming

Bifalgen’s Bounty Skill: Divine Skill of the Merchant Job. Unleashes a non-elemental attack that deals damage. You’ll earn cash in the equavalent of the damage you deal.

To earn maximum money, you need to equip your strongest character with Bifalgen’s Bounty. Increase critical rate, increase damage, and use every buff to lower enemy defenses. Use fully charged BP on Bifalgen’s Bounty, with buffs on your character and debuffs on your enemy, to earn the biggest payouts. With the Deal More Damage Skill [Warrior Unlock] you can earn at maximum 9,999 cash per attack.

The Basics Of Money Farming | Simple Steps

Once you have Bifalgen’s Bounty, you can begin farming for cash. The other skills / equipment (Octopuff Pot, More Rare Monsters) will help you earn more money, too! Have everything ready and equipped. It doesn’t matter what level you are. This method can be done of players of any level, at any point in the game.

Start by choosing an area you can comfortably farm. It should be a location that is relatively easy for your team. You don’t want to farm an area where you’ll die often — you can also choose extremely low level areas to deal more damage.

for your team. You don’t want to farm an area where you’ll die often — you can also choose to deal more damage. Have Temenos and Throne in your party for an instant bonus at night . I also recommend using the Merchant (or Partitio) so you can easily give BP to party members. You need high accuracy and multi-hit abilities to defeat Octopuff before they escape.

in your party for an . I also recommend using the Merchant (or Partitio) so you can easily give BP to party members. You need and multi-hit abilities to defeat Octopuff before they escape. Equip Evil Ward and run away from random battles until an Octopuff / Cait appears .

and run away from random battles until an . Use characters with high accuracy and multi-hit attacks for the best possible chance to damage them.

and multi-hit attacks for the best possible chance to damage them. Use Bottled Nightmare (available in the New Delsta Flats Black Market) for a chance to put them to sleep if you don’t have perfect skills.

(available in the Black Market) for a chance to put them to sleep if you don’t have perfect skills. Activate as much BP as possible to give yourself the best possible bonus. Take Aim [Hunter Skill] can also boost your accuracy and critical chance for the entire party.

That’s really it! You can boost your EXP / JP / Money earning post-battle with a variety of different skills. These are helpful, but only a drop in the bucket compared to farming Caits and Octopuffs.