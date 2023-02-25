Sons of the Forest: How To Find The 3D Printer | Unique Crafting Station Guide

There’s more than one way to craft in Sons of the Forest. Rarely, your lost survivor can find 3D Printers. These machines spend Printer Resin to generate ammo, key items, and other useful gear. You can even create a sled to ride around the snowy mountains. Early in the game, you’ll be stuck with sticks and rocks to craft with. Building a simple tent is an ordeal, and putting together an entire cabin can take days of in-game work time. If you’re looking for an advanced, efficient method for creating gear, you’ll need to find a rare 3D Printer. Right from the start, there’s one you can access immediately without facing any of the horrors of the island. You can sprint to the location listed below and enjoy a save underground place to chill out. Learn all about how the 3D Printer works and where to find it in the full guide below.

There are more 3D Printer locations, but they’ll only become available after unlocking the Shovel and gaining access to more underground sections of the complex. All 3D Printers can craft the same items, but some of those items are incredibly useful. Printed arrows are especially good for taking out enemies. Just don’t waste too much resin. You may need it for specific key items in the future.

Marked by a green GPS marker. All other green GPS markers are dig sites — one of the center dots instead leads to a cavern. Follow the cavern until you reach a path into an underground facility. In the hallway, you’ll find a small maintenance room with a cot. The 3D printer is located here.

Go to this location, marked on the GPS map. There are two green GPS markers that you can enter without a Shovel. There is one near the center of the island that leads into the bunker with a 3D Printer, and another between the Rebreather Location and the Pistol Location that leads into a storehouse full of food. Also, a very useful location for early exploration. Squeeze into the cave — the maintenance room is a great place to make your home base. You’ll find the following items.

Maintenance Room | Extra Items Crossbow Bolts Parallel Universes Book (Key Item?) Wire Printer Resin x200 Duct Tape



Printer Resin is used to construct items from the 3D Printer. The 3D Printer can create powerful items. To use the printer, load Printer Resin by interacting with the printer itself, then use the computer to select the item you want to craft. The computer displays what items you can craft, how long it will take to print, and how much resin is required to create the item.

The 3D Printer is full of Printer Resin, and you can find x200 more units in the maintenance room.

3D Printer Crafting | All Items Flask (100 ml) Mask (150ml) Grappling Hooks (100ml) Tech Mesh (250ml) Sled (1000ml) Arrows (50ml)



Arrows are much tougher than the stone arrows you can craft — you can recollect them after using them. They’ll break after multiple uses. The flask allows you to carry water with you at all times, and the tech mesh gives you access to powerful Tech Armor. Tech mesh is a required material for making the most powerful set of armor in the game.

Other items like the Mask are a mystery. You’ll have to figure out what to do with those yourself. The bunker leads into a brightly lit hallway with a locked door. The door requires a keycard — something we won’t find until much later in the game. For now, enjoy your safe underground bunker and 3D Printer.