Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Dissending For Sweets’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Dissending For Sweets' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Garreth Weasley was a bit of a tinker during Potions Class and Hogwarts Legacy is not one to leave an interesting character as a one-off gag. Eventually, you will gain a quest to talk to Garreth Weasley, and this will be to start the rather interesting and puzzle-filled quest, Dissenting For Sweets.

Depending on how you interacted with Garreth during your last encounter, Garreth will greet you slightly differently. It doesn’t amount to anything, it’s just interesting to note. Garreth needs you to nab some Dried Billywig Stings and to do that, you need to go on quite the convoluted (some would say pointlessly so) adventure. Let’s get started.

Finding The Hidden Statue

Garreth will, for some reason, heavily imply you can’t just sneak into the Honeydukes’ cellar the normal way. Instead, you need to break in via a secret entrance that, you guessed it, is found in Hogwarts. This plot point will crop up a lot – all roads lead to Hogwarts.

To find this secret path to Honeydukes you need to find a mysterious statue of an old one-eyed witch. There are waymarkers to guide you to the general area, but they won’t take you to the statue itself. You need to make your way to the Grand Staircase – the cool morphing staircase that you will have traversed during the ‘Gobstones’ quest earlier.

The witch statue is unmissable and is just before the Trophy Room section of Hogwarts. Interact with the statue to travel to the secret passage.

Navigating The Secret Passage

The path to Honeydukes is not a dangerous one, it is merely one that is filled with puzzles. These will require a mixture of spells to solve, but they are all fairly straightforward. Before you get to that, however, you need to fix a broken elevator. This requires the Reparo spell, and as per usual, results in a very impressive fixing animation. Board the elevator and ride it to the next area.

Do be aware that our game crashed several times in this passage, and this is the only place in our playthrough this happened. Be sure to save frequently and in different save slots to avoid potential game-breaking locks.

Puzzle #1

Once off the elevator, continue down the linear passage and cast Incendio to burn any pesky webs that get in your way. You will eventually come to a platform that is on the floor, and a ledge you cannot reach. Cast Levioso to raise the platform, and then use this to clamber onto the ledge you couldn’t reach before.

Puzzle #2

The next puzzle expands upon the ideas introduced in the previous puzzle. There is now a gap, and there is no way to jump across. Below you, however, is another platform. Cast Levioso on the platform to raise it. Jump across onto this platform and then continue through the passage.

Puzzle #3

To solve this puzzle you are going to need to use two spells, Reparo and Levioso. Revelio can also be used to make this a little bit easier as it will highlight interactable objects for you. Firstly cast Reparo to fix the platform, then, use Levioso to elevate it. Jump across and continue on your journey. You will need to cast Incendio to clear some more webs.

Puzzle #4

With the webs gone, you have one last puzzle to solve. This one will require three spells. Firstly, cast Reparo to fix the broken platform. Levioso will not work at the moment as there is nothing to latch the platform onto. Instead, you will need to cast Accio on the ledge itself. This will raise the latching mechanism. Finally, cast Levioso on the platform to elevate the platform onto the latches, securing the platform in place. Simply jump across and make your way into the Honeydukes’ cellar.

Honeydukes Cellar

Now you have finally made it to the cellar, it’s time to track down the Billywig Stings. Thankfully, they are very easy to find – simply follow your map to the stairs leading out of the cellar, and you will find the Stings just sitting there on a shelf. Pick them up, casually leave Honeydukes (begging the question of why you went this convoluted way in the first place) and then go back to Garreth.

Rewards

Once back with Garreth you will be congratulated for your efforts, and rewarded with 180 EXP – a mighty reward indeed.

That’s all we have on Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Hogwarts content.