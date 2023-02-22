Atomic Heart: How To Fix The Exhibition Door Mirrors | ‘A Glass Darkly’ Quest Guide

Test your skills and complete a gauntlet of puzzle rooms before entering the Exhibition.

After defeating the powerful Hedgie robot in Atomic Heart, you’ll run into yet another barrier to the Exhibition. The massive doors are locked — to repair them, you’ll have to drop down into the underground facility and complete multiple magnetic room puzzles. If you’ve stopped to complete the Testing Grounds optional dungeons, you’ll be familiar with these types of puzzles already. For players that rushed to the Exhibition, you’ll be taken on a puzzle room crash course. Like Portal, you’ll have to navigate a series of test chambers with platforms that rise up or lower depending on the current polarity of the ceiling magnets. Get help completing the many, many puzzles before entering the Exhibition proper with the full solutions guide below.

More Atomic Heart guides:

How To Disable All Robots In A Region | All Vavilov Complex Blueprint Locations | Testing Ground 1 Puzzle Solutions | How To Use Cartridge Modules

Unlocking The Exhibition Doors & Solving The Magnetic Puzzle Rooms

Outside the Exhibition, you’ll find another locked door. To get inside, use your telekinesis ability on the magnetic device to the left of the door. It won’t work, but the mechanism will open. While it is open, drop down into the facility to find a way to raise the stuck mirror.

In the room ahead, you’ll find the ceiling covered in magnetic generators. Zap the ceiling with [Shok] to raise two platforms — allowing you to access the rest of the chamber.

Magnetic Puzzle Room #1 :

: Ahead, you’ll reach a magnetic puzzle chamber. To escape, we need to reach the open door on the far side of the room.

Start by switching polarity, raising walls to the left / right of the center. Jump-dash to the platform ahead and jump to another platform. Then switch polarity again, jumping to a blue platform.

The path to the exit is almost clear. Jump to the standard platform to the right (back-right of the room) and switch polarity again. Now we can jump-dash to the exit door.

Exit the chamber, and fight through robots to reach another challenge — a laser grid built into the floor.

Laser Grid Puzzle : Face the door and follow these steps.

: Face the door and follow these steps. Move the Blue Laser from the front-right to the front-left side. Don’t move anything else and you’ll solve the puzzle.

This leads to another puzzle chamber.

Magnetic Puzzle Room #2 :

: In the second room, we’ll need to activate a laser grid first. You can see it on the left side, only when the polarization is right.

Jump onto the red platform on the front-left corner of the chamber. Ride it up to the regular metal platform with the swinging ledge.

Switch polarity so the swinging ledge lowers. Now we can reach a blue platform with access to the laser grid puzzle.

Solve the puzzle by moving the blue laser from the top to the bottom.

Next, jump onto the red platform in the center, right next to the entrance. Ride it up, then jump onto the raised red platform on the right side. Now we have access to the exit door.

Continue forward to encounter yet another puzzle room.

Magnetic Puzzle Room #3 :

: This room is unique. The left and right side are on different polarizations. Jump onto the red platform to the right of the entrance to begin.

From the red platform, drop onto the blue platform and keep it raised.

-Next, lower the red platform (hanging from the ceiling) to the left. Only zap the left side of the room. The platforms you’re on won’t change, but the left side of the room will.

Jump to the lowered red ceiling platform, then switch polarization on the right side so a blue platform is raised, allowing you to reach a regular metal platform on the right wall.

This leads to blue platforms in the far back of the chamber. Raise the platforms on both sides and you’ll be able to reach the exit door.

Ahead, you’ll find yet another laser grid puzzle.

Laser Grid Puzzle : There are two splitters and one blue laser. We need all three inputs to be blue.

: There are two splitters and one blue laser. We need all three inputs to be blue. Move the blue laser (right) to the center.

Move the center-right splitter to the center.

Move the center-left splitter to the center.

Unlock the door to enter a fourth magnetic puzzle room.

Magnetic Puzzle Room #4 :

: Start by raising the giant wall by switching polarity. Drop down and find a blue platform next to a metal fence.

Ride the blue platform up (on the right-hand wall) and step onto the non-magnetic platform. Switch polarity again to lower the ceiling platforms.

Jump across the hanging platforms to two more non-magnetic platforms in the center of the room.

Raise the ceiling platforms again. From the railing on the second non-magnetic platform, we can jump to the giant wall blocking most of the chamber from the exit.

Once you land on the wall, the exit door is easy to access. Ahead, you’ll find a laser grid puzzle on the ground and a blueprint chest.

Laser Grid Puzzle: Facing the exit door, move the second splitter to the center of the grid. This will split the red laser and complete the puzzle.

And that’s it. Exit through the door and drop down. The mirror will automatically rise up and unlock the door. Finally, we can enter the massive exhibition hall.