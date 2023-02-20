Atomic Heart: How To Find All Three Lunar Canisters & Cross The Seed Bank | In Hot Pursuit Mission Guide

Entering the main Vavilov Complex, you’ll encounter the main antagonist of Atomic Heart very early — Petrov, the man that’s seemingly responsible for the robot revolution. He immediately flees the area after encountering your secret agent, forcing you to chase him through a warehouse filled with rampaging machines. The ‘In Hot Pursuit’ quest is relatively straightforward, and we’re going to focus on the most important parts — where to go, and how to solve the puzzles. If you’re lost and need a nudge in the right direction or help solving a puzzle, follow the steps below.

Chasing Petrov, Finding Lunar Canisters & Crossing The Seed Bank | Vavilov Complex Guide

During the mission ‘In Hot Pursuit‘ you’ll chase your target, Dr. Petrov, through the underground complex. After navigating a warehouse filled with rampant loader robots, you’ll reach polymer (floating water) in the back-left corner. Swim up the strange liquid to reach the upper level.

In this room, after dealing with the two robots, you’ll find a glowing booth with a Lunar Lock. This lock requires three canisters to open.

Canister #1 : The first canister is to your left after climbing out of the water, or to the left of the large, locked door. Look behind the crates stacked up near the polymer liquid.

: The first canister is to your left after climbing out of the water, or to the left of the large, locked door. Look behind the crates stacked up near the polymer liquid. Canister #2 : On the opposite side of the room, you’ll find a locker door and a wall that’s been broken through with polymer. Swim through the polymer — on the other side, you’ll find a NORA unit with this canister. You’ll also unlock the Electro pistol here.

: On the opposite side of the room, you’ll find a locker door and a wall that’s been broken through with polymer. Swim through the polymer — on the other side, you’ll find a NORA unit with this canister. You’ll also unlock the Electro pistol here. Canister #3: Past the NORA, you’ll crawl into the vents. Follow the path through the vents until you encounter the third canister.

The vent leads to the exit. Drop down and insert all three canisters into the device to unlock the door leading to the Seed Bank.

How To Find Petrov: The Seed Bank is a very large room packed with drones and robot guards. You’ll also encounter repair drones here — after smashing cameras, they’ll glow blue. This means a repair drone will eventually be called to fix it. Destroy cameras with your Electro pistol from range and sprint past.

Taking the elevator upstairs (use the button past the camera that spawns robots from a door) you may be lost. Go to the safe room where you’ll find the MP handgun blueprint. In the next catwalks, weave through and go upstairs, then unlock the locked door mechanism. Through here, you’ll find a chest with a Fire Cartridge Blueprint.

Zipline Location: On the same landing as the chest, you’ll find a loader robot that raises and lowers a wooden palette. Jump onto the wooden palette and ride it up, then jump onto the yellow ledge of the rooftop. This leads to a zip-line. Ride it across the Seed Bank!

After zipping across, go downstairs and into the polymer to reach the far side of the warehouse. Down below you’ll find Petrov — or what’s left of him.

How To Exit The Vavilov Complex: Collect the Candle (the glowing orb) next to Petrov’s body and take it with you to the lobby where we first encountered Petrov. Plug the Candle into the socket near the strange glowing tree in the center of the room — there are two plugs. Use the Candle we used to unlock the warehouse section (on the door we used to enter the Warehouse just now) to charge the second socket.

This unlocks four canister slots. There are four canisters we need to collect from four areas of the complex. Each of these areas requires solving a puzzle to resolve the problem. There’s still a lot more to go.