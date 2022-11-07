Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 9

Bayonetta 3’s ninth Chapter is rather sneaky – as is to be expected from one of the later Chapters in the game. Umbran Tears of Blood are all hidden in fairly easy-to-miss locations, but Chapter 9 takes this one step further by locking you out of some Familiars at the drop of a hat.

This means you need to be on your guard and pay attention if you want to walk away with your reward. Failure to do so means you will need to replay the level – and nobody wants to do that. All of that aside, you are still hunting a cat, a raven, and a toad, so the formula hasn’t been mixed up all that much in the grand scheme of things.

Where To Find The First Familiar

Like with the last Chapter, Chapter 9 starts with the toad. You MUST find the toad before you head towards the temple at the start of the Chapter. As a result, you want to jump off the beaten path and make your way towards the waterfalls to your right. Approach them, and you should start to hear toads croaking.

There are a lot of toads here, but the one you are looking for is rather well hidden. Make your way to the back of this zone to a balcony under the lip of a cliff in the distance (you can use the screenshot for reference, a waterfall should be to your right). For more reference, if you have climbed too high/too far, you will see a Heaven Verse (turn around and jump down).

In a bush, you will find the toad croaking away. Grab it and you are free to move on.

How To Find The Second Familiar

There is a section in this Chapter that forces Bayonetta to use her new Demon companion to activate some windmills to unlock a door. Do this, and then head to the door but don’t head through it. Instead, look to your right and climb onto the balcony in front of you. You should see a crow perched. This crow will fly around the arena when approached. This makes it fairly difficult to catch since the windmills are still active and can blow you off course.

We found the best way to grab the raven was to trigger its flight response and then double-tap R whilst holding forward. You want to aim yourself to cut off the raven’s flight path. You should dash straight into it and grab it without much hassle. If you fail, you will fall down the pit and lose some HP.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The cat can be found after Verse 7 and can be found on the right-hand side of the room. As per usual, the cat is very fast and can outrun you. This makes the chase rather awkward if you don’t know the trick. If you have been reading our other guides, you should know the trick by now.

Simply get close to the cat, and then double-tap R whilst holding forward and you will dash towards it and catch it before it can move away. It really is that simple.

Three more Umbran Tears in the bag, and one step closer to unlocking all the secret levels in Bayonetta 3. We have plenty more guides ready for viewing, and plenty more on the way. Until then, happy slaying.