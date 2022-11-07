Bayonetta 3 – Where To Find Every Umbran Tear In Chapter 8

You are well and truly past the halfway mark for Bayonetta 3, which means Familiars are going to get slightly trickier, and more importantly, you are nearing the end of your game-long scavenger hunt. As fun as the secret levels are, the act of tracking down Umbran Tears of Blood does start to wear a smidge thin.

Nothing has changed here, there are three Familiars to find, with the speed cat, flighty raven, and stationary toad being your targets. We’ve got their locations locked in, so put on your reading glasses, do your best Cereza impression, and let’s get hunting.

More Bayonetta 3 content:

Where To Find The First Familiar

The first Familiar is the toad, and you can find this croaking nuisance fairly early on. After Verse 1, make your way towards the waterfalls. For reference, you are looking to go beyond the Heaven Verse trigger point. The toad is behind the waterfall in traditional tropey fashion, netting you your first Umbran Tear.

How To Find The Second Familiar

The second Familiar can be tricky if you haven’t mastered the art of pressing ‘R’ twice whilst holding forward. You can find this guy (the raven) at the point in the Chapter where there is a large staircase going down. Before you head down the steps, jump off to your right and you’ll find the raven perched on the edge of a dune. Dash towards it, and it will fly away and skirt between the columns holding up the stairs.

When the raven starts to fly, quickly double tab R in any form (we used Train for this, although we are confident most demon forms can do it) and you will rapidly accelerate towards it, grabbing the tear.

It may take a few attempts to get the height right. Do be aware that the sand below you will kill you if you don’t escape in time. This Umbran Tear can get a little bit tedious as a result, but with practice, you can nail it.

How To Find The Final Familiar

The final familiar can be found after you obtain your new Daemon friend, Baal. You can spot the cat resting on some pillars. The best way we found to grab the cat was to get on a pillar near the cat, get as close as you can without making it run off, and then quickly double-tap R whilst holding forward to dash towards it.

This is best done when the cat is on a lower pillar, but it can be done on just about any pillar. We used the Train since we had it equipped at the time, but we are confident most – if not all – demon forms can grab it using this method.

Another Bayonetta 3 Chapter complete, and another Secret Level unlocked. There’s only a handful of Chapters to go, so you’re nearing the end. We have more guides covering Bayonetta awaiting your perusal, so check them out. Until then, enjoy spanking demons across the Multiverse.