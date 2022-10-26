Genshin Impact: How to Build Albedo

Albedo is a great Sub-DPS for any team with two or more Geo characters. Make sure you have the right Artifacts and Weapons!

The spider-eater himself returns for his third limited banner! Alongside Nilou, Albedo ushers in Phase 2 of the Version 3.1 Genshin Impact update. Besides the Traveler, Albedo is the only Geo Sword-wielding character in the game. Because of his Elemental Mastery buff, Albedo is a core member for a Full Geo Team.

Albedo works the best with some very specific team compositions that mostly consist of 5-Star characters. However, as long as you have at least one Geo character, Albedo can make all the difference.

Best Position – Sub-DPS or Support

For the most part, the basic principles for these builds are the same. The difference primarily comes down to which Artifact set you put on Albedo. Generally, you want to focus on boosting the DMG from Albedo’s Elemental Skill – also known as the elevator. His Skill has one of the fastest cooldown times, so you should be able to use it frequently throughout the same battle.

Albedo gives your team some fun buffs, such as an increase in Plunging Attack DMG, Elemental Mastery, and Crystallize shields. Pairing him with another Geo character is the best way to go. You’ll receive the Elemental Resonance buff while having two spots open. Keep in mind that Albedo’s Normal Attacks

Best Weapons

5-Star – Primordial Jade Cutter

Keep in mind, none of the 5-Star weapons are perfect for Albedo. In fact, the Harbinger of Dawn is his best available weapon. If you did the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event (featuring Susbedo), you’ll have Albedo’s best weapon. But if you’re a stickler for 5-Star weapons with 5-Star characters, then put the Primordial Jade Cutter on Albedo.

The Primordial Jade Cutter boosts the wielder’s CRIT Rate and HP by a percentage. It will then provide an ATK Bonus based on a percentage of the wielder’s Max HP. Both CRIT Rate and ATK will help go towards Albedo’s Elemental Skill DMG.

Honorable mentions include Freedom-Sworn and Haran Geppaku Futsu.

4-Star – Cinnabar Spindle

Unfortunately, Albedo’s best sword was an event-exclusive. The Cinnabar Spindle was available during the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event that ran from November 25, 2021, to December 13, 2021. However, this weapon is worth mentioning because it truly was built for Albedo and it’s the BEST weapon for Albedo.

Cinnabar boosts DEF by a percentage. Its skill increases the wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG by a percentage of the wielder’s DEF stat. This can be triggered once every 1.5 seconds and clears 0.1 seconds after the Elemental Skill deals DMG. Since Albedo’s DEF should already be very high, Cinnabar will help him do a lot of Elemental Skill DMG.

Potentially, the best alternative is the Amenoma Kageuchi. Because you’ll be using Albedo’s Elemental Skill so much, a sword that builds off of that use will be best.

3-Star – Harbinger of Dawn

Overall, the Harbinger of Dawn is the best non-exclusive weapon for Albedo. You can get the Harbinger from Chests or the wish banners. Harbinger increases CRIT DMG by a percentage. When the wielder’s HP is above 90%, Harbinger also increases CRIT Rate by a percentage.

Since Albedo is a Geo character, he will (hopefully) constantly produce Crystallize Shields. These should protect Albedo enough to keep him above that 90% HP, so he’ll receive the CRIT Rate buff.

Honorable mentions include Traveler’s Handy Sword and Skyrider Sword.

Best Artifact Sets

Rejoice everyone, because Albedo can use the DEF% mainstat AND substat! You’ll also want Geo DMG Bonus, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG as main stats. For substats, DEF%, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG are best. This goes for any Albedo build, since all Albedo builds revolve around applying Geo.

4PC Husk of Opulent Dreams

At 2 pieces, the Husk of Opulent Dreams increases DEF by 30%. At 4 pieces, the equipped character has the opportunity to gain the Curiosity effect. Curiosity is a stackable effect and triggered when the equipped character hits an enemy with Geo. One stack can be triggered every 0.3 seconds when the character is on the field, and once every 3 seconds when the character is off of the field.

Curiosity can stack up to 4 times. Each stack boosts DEF and Geo DMG Bonus by 6%. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, the character loses one stack.

So on Albedo, you have the potential to boost his DEF and Geo DMG by 24% each. Because of Albedo’s low Elemental Skill CD, you’ll be able to inflict Geo consistently and quickly. You shouldn’t have any problems gaining Curiosity stacks. Plus, the DEF% bonus from the 2PC buff will increase Albedo’s Skill damage.

2PC Husk of Opulent Dreams + 2PC Archaic Petra

This setup takes advantage of the 2PC bonuses granted by both sets. Albedo will receive a 30% DEF buff from Husk and a 15% Geo DMG Bonus buff from Archaic Petra. This is the best setup if you don’t have the right Artifacts for Husk. Both Husk and Archaic will boost Albedo’s Skill since Transient Blossom DMG scales off of Albedo’s defense and Transient Blossoms deal Geo DMG.

4PC Tenacity of the Milileth

At 2 pieces, Tenacity of the Milileth boosts HP by 20%. Since Albedo doesn’t really use HP for anything, do not use 2PC Tenacity with 2PC of another Artifact set. Even Energy Recharge would be better for Albedo than HP.

At 4 pieces, Tenacity adds buffs after an Elemental Skill hits an enemy. It increases ATK of all nearby party members by 20% and Shield Strength by 30% for 3 seconds. This can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. The equipped character does not need to be on the field for the buffs to kick in.

If you have the stats you need on Tenacity, this is a good set for an Albedo Support build. Without this set, Albedo can already provide his team with Elemental Mastery and Crystalize Shield buffs. Tenacity takes the Support build a step further by directly adding off-field buffs to your offense and defense.

Best Teams

Generally, it’s best to pair Albedo with at least one other Geo character. This will give your team the Geo Resonance buff, which increases your team’s DMG when a character is protected by a Shield. Albedo’s best partner is Gorou because the bestest boy provides a DEF and Geo DMG buff. Of course, you could also go Full Geo…

Full Geo

The Full Geo team functions best with Zhongli, Arataki Itto, Gorou, and Albedo. This is an absolute Geo dream team as all four work exceedingly well together. Gorou and Zhongli take the Support slots, with Gorou providing DEF and Geo DMG buffs for everyone and Zhongli providing Shield and AoE Geo attacks. Arataki Itto serves as your Main DPS, since he has a much better Normal Attack DMG than Albedo. This leaves Albedo as your Sub-DPS, used for his Skill and Burst to enhance Itto’s attacks. Also, this team is great if you hate damage. You will always have Shields.

No Reaction

Instead of Full Geo, this team goes half Geo and half Anemo. Xiao is the best Anemo character to pair with Albedo because of Albedo’s Plunging Attack buff. Xiao will also be your Main DPS in this build. Your other two slots are flexible, though you should have a healer. A good team composition would be Xiao, Zhongli, Jean, and Albedo.

F2P Options

Noelle is a great partner for Albedo for the Geo Resonance. From there, you can mix and match characters based on what reactions you want to use. Albedo’s Elemental Mastery buff will boost the damage from those reactions.

If you use Noelle, then Barbara may not be the best option. Xiangling is an absolute unit that functions very well as a Main DPS. You can pair her with Lisa for the Overloaded reaction or Kaeya for Melt. With the presence of two elements, your Geo characters have a higher chance of creating Crystallize Shields.