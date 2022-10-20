Genshin Impact: Albedo Talent Guide

Albedo's Talents are good at playing into his strength. Most of Albedo's damage comes from his Elemental Skill, with his Passive Talents building on that.

Albedo is by far the weirdest character in Genshin Impact. Starting out as the mysterious genius, he’s not known as the sussy spider-eater. Also, he makes elevators. All that being said, Albedo is a great Geo Sub-DPS who can be used to create a viable all-Geo team. In fact, you need most of the 5-Star Geo characters to make the all-Geo team.

Albedo needs Scroll drops for his Talents. Samachurls drop Scrolls, no matter what Element they wield. So go on a Samachurl spree.

For Talent books, Albedo needs the Ballad series. Ballad books are available on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from the Forsaken Rift domain in Sumeru. If you use the Parametric Transformer every week, you have a small chance of getting the Ballad books.

Finally, Albedo needs the Tusk of Monoceros Caeli drop from the Enter Golden House Trounce Domain – also known as the Weekly Childe Beating. In order to access this, you need to complete the Archon Quest Chapter I, Act III: A New Star Approaches.

Combat Talents

Favonius Bladework – Weiss – Normal Attack

Nothing of note occurs during Albedo’s Normal Attack. Albedo can perform up to 5 consecutive Normal Attacks. His Charged Attack performs 2 strikes and his Plunging Attack does Physical DMG. Nothing in his Normal Attacks deal Geo DMG.

Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma – Elemental Skill

Using Albedo’s Elemental Skill creates a Solar Isotoma, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. Everything in this Talent affects the Solar Isotoma (as known as the elevator).

When enemies in the Solar Isotoma’s AoE take DMG, the Solar Isotoma generates Transient Blossoms. The blossoms deal AoE Geo DMG, which scales off of Albedo’s DEF. Transient Blossoms can be generated once every 2 seconds. The Solar Isotoma is considered a Geo construct – so it has the potential to resonate with Zhongli’s pillar – and only one can exist at a time. Holding the skill allows you to place the Solar Isotoma.

Because of the Transient Blossoms, Albedo does most of his damage through his Skill. To get the maximum amount of Geo DMG out of Albedo, focus on leveling up this Talent.

Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide – Elemental Burst

Using Albedo’s Elemental Burst creates a path of AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If Albedo’s Solar Isotoma is on the field, it will generate 7 Fatal Blossoms within the Solar Isotoma field. These blossoms also deal AoE Geo DMG. Transient Blossoms – which are different from Fatal Blossoms – will not be generated by the Burst DMG or Fatal Blossom DMG.

Albedo’s Elemental Burst serves to add an extra punch to his Skill. You want to use Albedo’s Skill first, and then use his Burst to generate the Fatal Blossoms.

Passive Talents

Calcite Might – 1st Ascension

After ascending Albedo for the first time, Calcite Might will activate. The Passive boosts Transient Blossom’s DMG by 25% to any enemies with less than 50% HP. So the buff won’t occur for enemies will full health.

Homuncular Nature – 4th Ascension

After ascending Albedo for the fourth time, this Passive will take effect. Using Albedo’s Elemental Burst increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10 seconds. In this house, we love Elemental Mastery buffs.

Flash of Genius (Albedo) – Utility Passive

When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. To use this ability, just set Albedo as the crafter when you’re using the Alchemy Crafting Bench. The character portrait in the lower right corner will pulse yellow. Once you set and use the character at least once, the game will save that selection for the future.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, each Combat Talent can go up to Level 10. To triple crown a character, multiply all materials by three.

Talent Level 1-2 6 Divining Scrol

3 Teachings of Ballad

12,500 Mora

Talent Level 2-3 3 Sealed Scroll

2 Guides to Ballad

17,500 Mora

Talent Level 3-4 4 Sealed Scroll

4 Guides to Ballad

25,000 Mora

Talent Level 4-5 6 Sealed Scroll

6 Guides to Ballad

30,000 Mora

Talent Level 5-6 9 Sealed Scroll

9 Guides to Ballad

37,500 Mora

Talent Ascension 6-7 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll

4 Philosophies of Ballad

1 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

120,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 7-8 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll

6 Philosophies of Ballad

1 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

260,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 8-9 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll

12 Philosophies of Ballad

2 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

450,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 9-10 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll

16 Philosophies of Ballad

2 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora