Genshin Impact: Albedo Constellation Guide

If you want that Full Geo team, you need Albedo to make it work. But what Albedo Constellation is the BEST Albedo Constellation?

The Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius is ready to burst forth once again. Alongside Nilou, Albedo returns to the limited run banner for Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Phase 2. It’s a little ironic, since Sumeru’s desert is the exact opposite of the freezing Dragonspine.

By far, Albedo’s best Constellation is C2. C2 adds more DEF-scaling DMG to Albedo’s Elemental Skill. Because Albedo’s Skill already scales DMG off of DEF, this is the easiest way to boost Albedo’s damage output without doing anything else.

You should only go beyond C2 if you really want to C6 Albedo. C6 turns Albedo into a viable Support – Albedo will grant your team a DMG buff whether he’s on or off the field. If you don’t want to C6 Albedo, stop at C2. C3 through C5 do not add anything of interest.

C1 – Flower of Eden

Going to Albedo’s Elemental Skill, Transient Blossoms generated from the Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo. Nothing fancy happens here, but it does reduce the need for a battery or Energy Recharge on Albedo. This may be helpful for Artifacts, but the real benefit comes from keeping Albedo’s Elemental Burst fully charged for whenever you use his Elemental Skill. However, it’s definitely not worth stopping here, just go to C2.

C2 – Opening of Phanerozoic

Like C1, C2 adds something to the Transient Blossoms. When generated by the Solar Isotoma, Transient Blossoms grant Albedo the Fatal Reckoning effect for 30 seconds. Fatal Reckoning can stack up to 4 times. Upon using his Elemental Burst, Albedo consumes all Fatal Reckoning stacks. Each stack increases Fatal Blossoms DMG and Elemental Burst DMG by 30% of Albedo’s DEF.

Because Fatal Reckoning stacks, you can increase Fatal Blossom DMG and Burst DMG by a total of 120% of Albedo’s DEF. You should already have Albedo’s DEF pretty high – Transient Blossom DMG scales off of Albedo’s DEF. So this Constellation increases that DMG by…a lot. You will see big numbers if you get to C2.

C3 – Grace of Helios

Upon activation, Albedo’s Elemental Burst – Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Descent of Divinity

Party members within the Solar Isotoma field receive a 30% Plunging Attack DMG buff. This encourages you to ride the Geo elevator to the top, then jump off and plunge into enemies below. While this is pretty cool and fun, most players will not take advantage of this. The elevator takes a few seconds to activate and rise. The damage you can do in that time with either another character or Albedo himself will probably be more than the 30% Plunging DMG buff.

C5 – Tide of Hadean

Upon activation, Albedo’s Elemental Skill – Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Dust of Purification

Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field, protected by a shield created by Crystallize, have their DMG increased by 17%. To activate this effect, the shield cannot be generated by a character’s Skill or Burst. So if you have a character protected by Zhongli’s Jade Shield, C6 won’t activate. However, if you pick up one of those little floating diamonds and get the spherical shield, then the DMG buff will apply.