Lucky Genshin Impact Players Invited to Beta Test Version 3.3

Some lucky Genshin Impact players could be chosen to participate in the 3.3 beta test. Applications are now open to eligible players despite the game being only halfway through version 3.1. It will take time for the dev team to fix any issues, however, so those interested should throw their hat in the ring. Many will be invited to test out new mechanics, take on new quests, and see some new additions to the game’s already large cast of characters.

As far as eligibility goes, players who want to be picked will need to be members of the official Genshin Impact Discord server, be over the age of 18 at the time their application is submitted, and must have a valid, current government-issued ID. This could be a driver’s license or a passport, though HoYoverse also stated that other forms of identification may be accepted. The beta test application can be found here, and the deadline is October 17. Successful entrants will be sent a direct message on Discord, so make sure your DMs are open.

While version 3.3 is still a ways off, plenty of information has been revealed regarding version 3.2, which is scheduled to release on November 2, 2022. HoYoverse has officially announced two new characters: Layla, a Cryo character, and Nahida, a Dendro character. Layla is described as being “half-awake, half-asleep, all incredulous,” while Nahida is also known as the Lesser Lord Kusanali. While no precise date has been announced, fans can expect the 3.2 livestream to air sometime between October 21 and October 23.

In early October, the game’s developers addressed player concerns that the title is lacking in endgame content. “If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players,” a company spokesperson said. No additional endgame content is being planned.

Recently, Genshin Impact has introduced a number of limited-time events that are catered to casual players and do not require any specific stats or weapons to complete. This includes events like Of Drink A-Dreaming, which simply tasks players with mixing drinks for characters in exchange for valuable rewards.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. Earlier this year, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch version of the game is still in development, though no release window has been set. In May, it was announced that Genshin Impact had surpassed $3 billion in global lifetime player spending across Google Play and the App Store since its launch on September 28, 2020. The game has averaged revenue of $1 billion every six months and is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, as more and more events and updates are promised every few weeks.

