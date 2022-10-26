Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story- Season 2 Postponed Until April 2023

The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story- announced on Wednesday that Season 2 will be postponed until April 2023. Season 2 was announced after the first season officially came to an end earlier this year and was originally supposed to begin airing sometime in January 2023. No further details have been released regarding why Season 2 is postponed other than “various circumstances”. Birdie Wing is an original anime series animated by studio Bandai Namco Pictures that is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. No announcements have been made about the staff and cast for Season 2 yet.

Birdie Wing has taken the anime fandom by storm this year in more years than one. Despite getting very minimal attention when the series first began airing, Birdie Wing has emerged as one of the highest-rated original anime of the year alongside Lycoris Recoil. The original series centered around golf brings to the forefront everything you never thought you’d see in this series. Whether it’s dealing with the mafia, car chase scenes, gun fights, back-alley betting, or even undercover work, Birdie Wing brings much more to the sports genre than just the game of golf itself.

Birdie Wing Season 2 will begin airing in April 2023. The series will be joining other big-name series for the Spring 2023 season such as Dr. Stone: New World (Season 3), Edens Zero Season 2, and My Home Hero. Bandai Namco Pictures will be animating the upcoming seasons as well. You can watch the official trailer for Season 2 below.

Birdie Wing Season 1 Staff

Takayuki Inagaki (Rosario + Vampire) was the director for Birdie Wing Season 1 while Yousuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia Season 1- 6) handled the series composition. Kuroda is well-known throughout the industry for his work. He’s handled the series composition for other big-name series such as Hellsing Ultimate, Trigun (1998), Goblin Slayer, Highschool of the Dead, and Btooom! The rest of the staff for Birdie Wing Season 1 is as follows:

Music : Hironori Anazawa (Scarlett Nexus), Kotaro Nakagawa (Code Geass, Planetes)

: Hironori Anazawa (Scarlett Nexus), Kotaro Nakagawa (Code Geass, Planetes) Character Design : Kei Ajiki (Listeners)

: Kei Ajiki (Listeners) Art Directors : Minoru Akiba (Trigun: Badlands Rumble (movie), Shin Maeda (Nisemonogatari)

: Minoru Akiba (Trigun: Badlands Rumble (movie), Shin Maeda (Nisemonogatari) Art Design : Toshiyuki Sakae (DIVE!!)

: Toshiyuki Sakae (DIVE!!) Sound Director : Hajime Takakuwa (Black Clover, Ace of the Diamond, Quintessential Quintuplets)

: Hajime Takakuwa (Black Clover, Ace of the Diamond, Quintessential Quintuplets) Cgi Director : Masaya Machida (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 and Season 3)

: Masaya Machida (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 and Season 3) Director of Photography : Koujirou Hayashi (Gantz)

: Koujirou Hayashi (Gantz) Color design : Tomoe Takaya (Fire Force)

: Tomoe Takaya (Fire Force) Sound Effects: Shizuo Kurahashi (Attack on Titan Season 1 to The Final Season Part 2)

Birdie Wing Season 1 trailer

Cast

Akari Kitō is the voice of the main character Eve while Asami Seto plays the role of the other main character Aoi Amawashi. The two are some of the most prominent female voice actresses in the anime industry. Just some of the widely popular roles that Kitō has under her belt include Tsukasa (Tonikawa: Over The Moon for You), Suzune Horikita (Classroom of the Elite), NeneYashiro (Toilet-bound Hanako-kun), and Kate from Shadows House. Kitō will also be playing the main role of Kyouka Uzen in the upcoming anime series Mato Seihei no Slave.

Seto herself also has an incredible resume of big-time roles including Mai Sakurajima (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai), Raphtalia (The Rising of the Shield Hero), Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen), and Kyouko Hori (HoriMiya). She recently played the role of Piscalat in the brutal action series Idaten Deities, which was animated by studio MAPPA, as well. She is currently voicing the role of Alpha in the isekai series The Eminence in Shadow and will be voicing the main role of Urza in the new series New Saga (set to air in Summer 2023).

The two are joined by a plethora of veteran cast members which many of you may be familiar with including:

Mao Ichimi (Shion – Reincarnated as a Slime) as Kaoruko Iijima

Ami Koshimizu (Ryuko – Kill la Kill) as Amane Shinjо̄

Kaori Nazuka (Chelsea – Akame Ga Kill!) as Vipère

Mai Nakahara (Nagisa Furukawa – Clannad) as Kinue Jingūji

Rina Satou (Mikoto Misaka – A Certain Scientific Railgun) as Haruka Misono

Satomi Arai (Kuroko Shirai – A Certain Scientific Railgun) as Kuyō Iseshiba

Saki Fujita (Ymir – Attack on Titan) as Ichina Saotome

Yū Kobayashi (Sasha Blouse – Attack on Titan) as Kaede Oikawa

Sayaka Kinoshita (Mirko – My Hero Academia) as Klein Clara

Shūichi Ikeda (Shanks – One Piece) as Leo Millafoden

Toru Furuya (Sabo – One Piece) as Reiya Amuro

Toa Yukinari (Karin – Naruto: Shippuden) as Rose Aleon

Yukari Tamura (Rika Furude – Higurashi) as Mizuho Himekawa

Yuko Kaida (Tsukuyo – Gintama) as Seira Amawashi

Source: Official Website