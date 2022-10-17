Scorn: Act 4 Walkthrough | All Puzzle Solutions Guide

Things only get weirder in Act 4 of Scorn. Located at the bottom of a massive facility, the meat-like growth spreads like a virus, producing gross fleshy monsters — and one enormous thing in the far distance that watches you constantly. Act 4 introduces a powerful new enemy, a new accurate Rifle weapon and yet another complex puzzle. Scroll down for tips to help you overcome the difficult obstacles ahead and learn how to complete the maze puzzle. We have step-by-step instructions below.

More Scorn guides:

Act 1 Walkthrough | Act 2 Walkthrough | Act 3 Walkthrough | Act 5 Walkthrough | Moving Faster, Healing & Gun | How To Skip Enemy Encounters

Act 4 Walkthrough

At the lowest point of the facility, you’ll be presented with two directions. Left, you’ll find an Ammo Station — and a ton of enemies. Four-legged creatures and chicken spitters spawn if you follow this path. I recommend taking out the first group, then run away until the second group leaves the area. Grab the ammo, then run.

The right path is the direction you need to go. The only enemy that spawns here is an acid-spitting tentacle. Continue until you reach a giant fleshy creature staring at you in the center of the room — go up the nearby ramp to find a control console.

Use the control console to extend the bridge into the giant creature.

Enter the creature and use the switch to collect the first maze puzzle piece, then turn around to continue — this area is completely disgusting and crawling with more chicken spitters. Another will spawn after creating the path into the giant. The extra ammo found at the start of the level is integral here.

In the next curved passage, one enemy will spawn behind you and two straight ahead. Don’t even bother fighting them. Immediately sprint past them as they’re spawning — they’ll stop chasing you once you reach the upper ramp and into the large room with two curved catwalks on the left / right. Save ammo and a headache if you’re low on health.

Finding The Level 4 Door Code | Nexus

There are multiple directions to go here.

Upper-Right : Dead end.

Upper-Left : Leads to a Level 4 locked door. On the way, you'll also find another control terminal. Use it to extend a second bridge into the gigantic creature. After activating the bridge, two more enemies will spawn. Sprint back to the nexus, blasting the one in your path.

Lower-Right : Another dead end. For now.

Lower-Left : Another Level 4 locked door.

Straight Forward: Leads to a maze puzzle.

After extending the bridge, we only have one option left. Let’s check the maze puzzle, found straight ahead from the nexus entrance. You can spin the puzzle on an axis with three faces. We only have one face unlocked so far.

Ignore the puzzle and follow the passage behind the maze terminal. It leads to a new weapon — and we sorely need it.

Getting Weapon 3 : Past the Maze Puzzle Terminal, you'll find a locked door and an armory straight ahead. Grab Weapon 3 and ammo at the Ammo Station. Don't forget to reload! Weapon 3 is a Rifle that fires a powerful piercing bullet. It cuts right through enemies, so you can hit multiple creatures with it at the same time.

: Past the Maze Puzzle Terminal, you’ll find a locked door and an armory straight ahead. Grab Weapon 3 and ammo at the Ammo Station. Don’t forget to reload!

There’s another Level 4 locked door near the armory. We can’t use it yet, so follow the right path. A bull enemy will appear ahead — try out your new Rifle to kill it in two shots. Past the bull, use the lift to reach the upper level. Immediately turn around and shoot the chicken spitter behind you — another appears on the ramp exit. Switch back to the shotgun to quickly deal with these creatures.

Exiting the room, go up the ramp and go left (there’s nothing right) to reach a large chamber guarded by a bull and another four-legged creature. A chicken spitter appears on the right. Lure them into the hallway and use the Rifle to pierce through, killing them all efficiently.

Up above, we’ll finally find the Level 4 [Door Unlocker Upgrade] station. Use it and we can now open all the Level 4 doors — one is directly below us. Beware four-legged monsters and find the second bridge control terminal. Use it if you haven’t already, then return to the nexus.

Finding All Three Pieces Of The Maze

Back in the nexus, there are multiple directions we can go. We can now enter all Level 4 doors. Let’s start with the lower-left gate.

From the nexus entrance, go down and left to find a Level 4 locked gate. Open it — there’s a bridge (activated with the terminal one level up) leading into the creature. This is the second maze puzzle piece. That’s two. One more to go.

Return to the central nexus, return to the maze puzzle and walk to the armory where we picked up the Rifle. To the left, there’s another Level 4 door. Open it — ride the lift up and defeat the monster the spawns. You can unlock a shortcut gate with the Jackhammer switch near the elevator.

Up ahead, we’ll find another bridge entrance. This is the last entrance — but we need to extend it first. Past the bridge entrance, there’s a bull enemy. Kill it to finally, finally find a Healing Station.

Past the healing station, use the lift to reach the third bridge extension control panel. If you walk slowly, you can avoid alerting the enemies here. Extend the bridge, then sprint back to the lift. Ride down and enter the creature to collect the third and final maze piece. Sprint! Lots of enemies will spawn below!

NOTE: Before extending the bridge, you’ll also want to open the Jackhammer switch gate. The area is swarming with monsters, and if the gate is already open, you can completely skip them.

If you didn’t unlock the gate, take the lift back up and the enemies below will despawn. That will give you time to reach the maze puzzle piece.

Solving The Maze Puzzle

We now have all three maze pieces and can solve the puzzle in the center of the nexus. The maze puzzle involves moving a small white light around a maze — the layout of the maze changes on the three faces. Let’s explain exactly how to solve this puzzle.

Maze Puzzle Solution : To solve this puzzle, we need to move the white light to the orange light. To navigate the maze, move up / down / left / right. The light remains in the same position, but the maze layout changes on each of the three mazes. Maze 1 : Up, Right, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Right, Right, Up You should now be stopped one space beneath the orange light. Maze 2 : Down, Right, Right, Down Maze 3 : Right, Up, Up Maze 1 : Up Maze 3 : Up, Left, Left Maze 2 : Left, Down

: To solve this puzzle, we need to move the white light to the orange light. To navigate the maze, move up / down / left / right. The light remains in the same position, but the maze layout changes on each of the three mazes.

And that’s it! Solve the puzzle and the chamber will rise up. Use the left-most ramp (from the terminal) to reach the top-level of the room with an exit passage. Enter the train at the top of the path and use the controls to leave this area. We’re off to Act 5!